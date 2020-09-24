Alshon Jeffery Practices as Jalen Reagor has Surgery

PHILADELPHIA - Jalen Reagor had surgery on his left thumb Thursday, repairing the torn UCL he suffered during last week’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams in just his second professional game.

Around the same time that was happening, Alshon Jeffery was on the practice field going through individual drills with his teammates.

The return of Jeffery for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals would certainly provide a boost for a receiving corps laid low from the news of Reagor’s injury.

“It feels really good,” said receiver Greg Ward after Thursday’s practice. “Just knowing all the work he’s been putting in this offseason and to see him out there today, man, it was just joy for everybody. I’m just happy to see him out there, happy to see him running around catching balls with us.”

Jeffery was listed as a limited participant on the team’s post-practice injury report, so there is still work that needs to be done if he is going to play on Sunday.

In addition to Reagor, also not practicing on Thursday were Fletcher Cox (abdomen) and Rudy Ford (groin).

The Eagles purposely left Jeffery off the Injured Reserve list at the start of the season because they believed and hoped he could return before three games were played. That’s the length of time a player has to spend on IR this year due to COVID-19 rules, rather than the usual six weeks.

Safety Will Parks and rookie WR Quez Watkins were put on the three-week IR prior to the season, with guard Isaac Seumalo, defensive end Vinny Curry, and cornerback Craig James since following them.

Sunday’s game is Week 3 so the Eagles may have made the correct decision if Jeffery can somehow return.

First, though, he must see how he feels after going through Thursday’s practice to see if he can be pushed a little further on Friday.

VIDEO: Alshon Jeffery going through drills during Thursday practice

Head coach Doug Pederson is scheduled to talk with reporters at 10:45 a.m., but that is before Friday's practice, so he won’t likely know much more about Jeffery’s Sunday status.

“Definitely a huge boost,” said Ward about possibly having Jeffery this weekend. “This is a guy that’s played at a high level, one of the best to ever do it, so to have him there to guide us, to lead us, to talk to us, and to encourage, and to see to see him actually on the practice field, this is really big for us.

"It’s great for our room. We’re all happy. I’m happy to see him out there and I’m ready to go out there with him.”

Jeffery suffered a Lisfranc injury late last season and was placed on IR on Dec. 12. He had surgery and has been rehabbing ever since.

He finished 2019 with 43 catches, which were the second fewest in his career – he had 24 in 10 games of his rookie season in 2012 – for 490 yards and four touchdowns.

As for Reagor, he is expected to be placed on IR and could miss anywhere from five to six games, which would put him on pace to return either Nov. 1 against Dallas or after the bye week for the game in North Jersey against the Giants on Nov. 15.

“I talk to him all the time and tell him just to keep his head up, tell him to stay prayed up,” said Ward. “I was just telling him (I) hope he has a good surgery and he comes out healthy and that we can’t wait to have him back but take his time and make sure everything gets right, make sure you take care of that thumb.”

