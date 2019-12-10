Eagles receiver Alshon Jeffery and right tackle Lane Johnson were ruled out for the remainder of Monday night's game against the New York Giats.

Jeffery suffered a foot injury with about 10 minutes to play in the second quarter. Later, Johnson's left leg was bent under when quarterback Carson Wentz was knocked into him by a Giants defender.

Johnson was able to get up on his own, though he limped off the field. He was ruled out with an ankle injury.

Jeffery was one of just three healthy receivers the Eagles brought into game. The only two they have left are rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, who entered the game with just six catches for 101 yards and a touchdown, and Greg Ward, who was on the practice squad just two games ago and has seven catches for 45 yards in his brief stint.

Head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday that he would be fine going into the game with just three receivers if Nelson Agholor could not play. Agholor (knee) was ruled out prior to kickoff.

The Eagles are going to have to find creative ways to move the ball in the passing game now.

They will likely use tight end Josh Perkins and perhaps move running back Miles Sanders into the slot. If Sanders shifst from running back to the slot, the Eagles have just two running backs to use – Boston Scott and Jay Ajayi.

Jeffery injured himself during the Eagles drive that led to a 34-yard field goal that cut New York’s lead to 7-3.

New York, which has lost eight in a row and has been winless since beating the Washington Redskins, 24-3, on Sept. 29, held a 17-3 lead at halftime.