Andre Dillard Has a Chance to Play, but Who Gets Cut to Make Room for Him?

PHILADELPHIA - There’s a good chance Andre Dillard plays Sunday.

That’s what Nick Sirianni said on Friday morning in his final press conference before the Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys in a titanic Sunday night matchup between two of the top teams in the NFC East.

“He’s close and I think he has a good chance to play this week,” said the coach. “We have some time to think about it and keep assessing it, but he’s had a good week of practice so far and we’re hopeful.”

It should be noted that Jack Driscoll, who filled in for Jordan Mailata the last two weeks, worked solely at right tackle during the open portion of Thursday’s practice. Dillard was on the left side sharing time with Mailata.

Having said that Sirianni added that he is optimistic that the four offensive linemen listed as limited on Thursday’s injury report are trending in the right direction of playing.

Those four players are Mailata (shoulder) and three others with ankle issues – Jason Kelce, Landon Dickerson, and Isaac Seumalo.

All the injured were at Friday morning’s practice inside Lincoln Financial Field.

The team will release its final injury report later in the day.

If Dillard is activated from the Injured Reserve, the Eagles will need to make room for him on the 53-man roster. The Eagles don't have to make that sort of move until game day, though.

Here is some speculation on how the Eagles could create room with my odds for it happening:

Move Josh Jobe to Injured Reserve (2-1). The backup cornerback has played a lot on special teams, but he has struggled with a shoulder injury. The Eagles are left with only one practice squad elevation for Andre Chachere and they like him, especially on special teams. This feels like the safest option since you wouldn’t have to release anybody and risk losing him in hopes of getting him back to the practice squad.

Release Janarius Robinson (5-1). The Eagles added the edge rusher off the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad after Derek Barnett was lost for the season with ACL tear in Week 1. He is a big guy who looks like he can play, but if he could, he would be. He had to spend three weeks with the Eagles and he has been here for four. The Eagles would try to get him back to the practice squad. It’s 50-50 whether they would be able to do that.

Release Josh Sills (10-1). The Eagles have already lost two offensive linemen off their practice squad this season, and they would risk losing another if they cut the UDFA and tried to get him back to the PS.

Release Ian Book (15-1). The quarterback is a spare part, but one the Eagles would risk losing, since it’s likely he gets claimed by another team. Quarterbacks are always in need. Besides, Book could be viewed as the top backup answer when Gardner Minshew likely leaves after the season.

Release Britain Covey (25-1). The Eagles seem committed to developing Covey as their kick and punt returner. If they let him go, who handles returns? DeVonta Smith and/or Quez Watkins could share the duties, but that doesn’t seem like something the Eagles would want. Maybe Devon Allen gets a practice squad elevation and has a chance to do it, but how much of it he has done during portions of practice the media can't watch isn’t known.

Release Boston Scott (75-1). This is a long shot, for sure, but any good list like this needs one. The RB has missed the last two games with a rib issue but has practiced this week. Trey Sermon needs a longer look, in my opinion, and Kennedy Brooks is also biding his time on the PS should he be needed. Scott hasn’t shown the same explosion in the few snaps he has gotten this season.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.