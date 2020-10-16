SI.com
EagleMaven
HomeGM ReportGame DayEagles Extra+News
Search

Another Game, Another Change on Eagles Offensive Line

Ed Kracz

Doug Pederson said on Friday morning he is hopeful that DeSean Jackson will return to the lineup against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, but, once again, the Eagles head coach will be forced to make a change to the offensive line.

Matt Pryor is out at right guard as he is in “illness protocol,” per Pederson.

“We’re taking all the precautions and making sure he’s safe and healthy,” said the coach.

Jamon Brown is in, and he will make his Eagles debut after the Eagles signed him off the practice squad of the Chicago Bears on Sept. 15. Brown has played in 60 NFL games, making 47 starts with three different teams since being drafted in the third round out of Louisville by the then-St. Louis Rams in 2015.

“He’s played and started in this league,” said Pederson of Brown. “You go back and watch some of his tape, he’s done some things well. He’s been with us now a couple of weeks. Whenever we get a new player it’s about catching them up to speed on our playbook.

“He’s done a really nice job. He’s a smart guy, he’s aggressive coming off the ball. He fits in really well. He had a good day (Thursday) and he’ll have another one (Friday).”

Pederson still did not rule out right tackle Lane Johnson, who has not practiced all week as he rests his injured ankle. If Johnson is out, as expected, rookie Jack Driscoll will make his second career start.

Driscoll started the opener against Washington in place of Johnson.

The Eagles have had the same five starters on the OL only twice this season, which should make O-line coach Jeff Stoutland the frontrunner for the team's MVP award this season.

“Lane is working through his injury,” said Pederson. “He hasn’t practiced at all, so we have Jack ready to go if that’s the case. Jack has done a nice job. He’s played all the way back to week 1, so he’s got a lot of time on task.

“This guy is all about business and that’s what you like about Jack Driscoll as a young player. Another opportunity for him to get better this week.”

The Eagles’ receiving corps could receive a boost if Jackson is able to put his ailing hamstring in the past, an injury that has caused him to miss the last two-and-a-half games, after the veteran pass-catcher hurt it in the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 27.

“He had a really good day (Thursday),” said Pederson about. “He’ll get back out there and practice (on Friday). I’m hopeful that things go well and there’s a possibility for him.”

There doesn’t appear to be a chance that Alshon Jeffery will make his season debut in Week 6, however.

“We just incorporated him back in practice this week taking team reps, so we want to make sure, again, he’s feeling good before we put him out there,” said the coach. “He was taking scout team reps this week and want to get him obviously with the offense before we make that decision.”

Additionally, the team’s secondary got some good news with Darius Slay clearing concussion protocols, according to Pederson. Slay must remain symptom-free through the weekend in order to play against the Ravens.

Get the latest Eagles news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the EagleMaven page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow me on Twitter @kracze.

THANKS FOR READING EAGLE MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Week 6 Preview: Powerful Ravens Won't Make Things Any Easier for Eagles

The Ravens' offense presents many difficulties, with not only an MVP QB but a strong running attack, while Baltimore's defense is no easy solve, either

John McMullen

Jalen Hurts Doing His Best Lamar Jackson Impersonation

The Eagles' rookie quarterback can only simulate so much, especially when it comes to the speed of the Ravens QB, but he is preparing Philly's defense as scout team quarterback

Ed Kracz

Unraveling the Mystery of Zach Ertz and His Diminishing Impact

After studying the clues, there is only one conclusion that can be drawn as to why he has a career-low in yards, and the answer is right here

Ed Kracz

With Lamar Jackson On Deck, Greg Ward Ponders on What Might Have Been

Ward was a QB who led his college team to a win over Jackson's college team, and maybe he could have remained at QB if Jackson came out of school ahead of him

John McMullen

A Decision at WR Doesn't Have to be Difficult for Doug Pederson

For the Eagles head coach, too many options at wide receiver is something the coach typically hasn't had to deal with

John McMullen

by

chuck g

Jack Driscoll Continues Rollercoaster Ride of a Rookie Season

With rest being the prescription to heal Lane Johnson's ankle, Driscoll may finally be able to prepare knowing he will be the starter, for at least a couple of games

Ed Kracz

Jim Schwartz on Linebackers and Rookies

The Eagles DC doesn't sound like he's ready to trust the rookie defenders while saying the linebacker position isn't devalued by him or the organization

Ed Kracz

Bring on the Eagles Fans after City Loosens COVID-19 Attendance Restrictions

Tickets will be available for about 5,500 fans beginning Wednesday

Ed Kracz

Will Parks Inches Closer to Eagles Debut

The Eagles started the clock on the 21-day practice window for veteran safety Will Parks on Tuesday

John McMullen

Schwartz Explains the Third-Down Blues in Pittsburgh

The Eagles came into Pittsburgh with the sixth-best third-down defense in the NFL at the quarter-pole. They left the Three Rivers a charred mess

John McMullen