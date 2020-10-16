Another Game, Another Change on Eagles Offensive Line

Doug Pederson said on Friday morning he is hopeful that DeSean Jackson will return to the lineup against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, but, once again, the Eagles head coach will be forced to make a change to the offensive line.

Matt Pryor is out at right guard as he is in “illness protocol,” per Pederson.

“We’re taking all the precautions and making sure he’s safe and healthy,” said the coach.

Jamon Brown is in, and he will make his Eagles debut after the Eagles signed him off the practice squad of the Chicago Bears on Sept. 15. Brown has played in 60 NFL games, making 47 starts with three different teams since being drafted in the third round out of Louisville by the then-St. Louis Rams in 2015.

“He’s played and started in this league,” said Pederson of Brown. “You go back and watch some of his tape, he’s done some things well. He’s been with us now a couple of weeks. Whenever we get a new player it’s about catching them up to speed on our playbook.

“He’s done a really nice job. He’s a smart guy, he’s aggressive coming off the ball. He fits in really well. He had a good day (Thursday) and he’ll have another one (Friday).”

Pederson still did not rule out right tackle Lane Johnson, who has not practiced all week as he rests his injured ankle. If Johnson is out, as expected, rookie Jack Driscoll will make his second career start.

Driscoll started the opener against Washington in place of Johnson.

The Eagles have had the same five starters on the OL only twice this season, which should make O-line coach Jeff Stoutland the frontrunner for the team's MVP award this season.

“Lane is working through his injury,” said Pederson. “He hasn’t practiced at all, so we have Jack ready to go if that’s the case. Jack has done a nice job. He’s played all the way back to week 1, so he’s got a lot of time on task.

“This guy is all about business and that’s what you like about Jack Driscoll as a young player. Another opportunity for him to get better this week.”

The Eagles’ receiving corps could receive a boost if Jackson is able to put his ailing hamstring in the past, an injury that has caused him to miss the last two-and-a-half games, after the veteran pass-catcher hurt it in the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 27.

“He had a really good day (Thursday),” said Pederson about. “He’ll get back out there and practice (on Friday). I’m hopeful that things go well and there’s a possibility for him.”

There doesn’t appear to be a chance that Alshon Jeffery will make his season debut in Week 6, however.

“We just incorporated him back in practice this week taking team reps, so we want to make sure, again, he’s feeling good before we put him out there,” said the coach. “He was taking scout team reps this week and want to get him obviously with the offense before we make that decision.”

Additionally, the team’s secondary got some good news with Darius Slay clearing concussion protocols, according to Pederson. Slay must remain symptom-free through the weekend in order to play against the Ravens.

