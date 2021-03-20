Anthony Harris Signs with Eagles

He is the second safety added in the last two days, and a big upgrade at that position

Two days, two safeties.

The Eagles added Anthony Harris on Friday night, just a day after they brought Andrew Adams in from the Buccaneers into the fold.

Here are some things to know about Harris:

He played was an undrafted free agent in 2015 and spent all six of his NFL seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

Harris comes at a relative bargain price, signing a one-year deal worth $5M, per his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

Harris, who is 6-1, 202 pounds, and 29-years old, played collegiately at the University of Virginia, the same school that produced current Eagles safety Rodney McLeod, who came into the league in 2012, also as an undrafted free agent.

This is a huge upgrade for a position that needed upgrading. Adams was nice, but last season he played very few defensive snaps but excelled on special teams.

Harris tied for the most interceptions in the NFL during the 2019 season with six, the same number posted by New England’s Stephon Gilmore and Buffalo’s Tre’Davious White.

Last year, he did not record an interception, but he made 104 tackles, the first time in his career going over 100 in that category.

As a rookie, Harris was the backup to free safety Harrison Smith, but replaced Smith after Smith suffered a high ankle sprain in December of that season. In his first start, Harris made seven solo tackles against the Jaguars. He followed up that effort by collecting a team-high 15 combined tackles and defended a pass versus the Colts. Harris then moved over to strong safety when Andrew Sendejo got hurt during a practice leading up to a Jan. 1 game and made eight combined tackles against the Bears.

In 2019, the Vikings placed a second-round restricted free agent tender on him. After Minnesota released Sendejo, Harris was named the starting strong safety alongside Smith.

In Week 1 against the Falcons, Harris picked off Matt Ryan twice and recovered a fumble. The performance earned him the NFC Defensive Player of the Week honor.

His versatility will make him a valued member of the Eagles’ secondary, especially in light of the fact that McLeod’s status to begin the season is questionable as he recovers from a late-season torn ACL.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s EagleMaven. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.