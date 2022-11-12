At 8-0, Jason Kelce Gives His Take on Potentially Experiencing a Loss

PHILADELPHIA – There’s never an easy way to ask a professional athlete if he thinks losing would be a good thing.

Of course, the answer is going to be no. Nobody wants to lose at the highest level of the game.

Yet, that was the question posed to Jason Kelce on Friday.

My question, put as delicately as possible: “Think it might benefit you to not go undefeated?”

Kelce’s answer, befitting his always professional approach: “Well, there’s a benefit of going through adversity. I think you can get that done without losing.”

It’s not easy to go undefeated.

If it was, another team would have already joined the one-and-only team that has ever done it, and that was the Miami Dolphins, who did it 50 years ago.

Yet, here are the Eagles sitting at 8-0 as they prepare to welcome the Washington Commanders on Monday night.

“I do think it’s important to have adversity, and we’ve had some adversity to this point,” said Kelce, “but we haven’t had a second-half drive that we’ve had to operate in the two-minute situation, or been down and had to claw our ways back.

“It’s always good to go through that stuff and operate and to be familiar in those situations, so when it comes again, you’re that much more prepared for it. But I think being undefeated is a pretty good position as well, and I don’t know, should we go out there and lose a game? (laughs). Is that the mindset?

"I don’t know. As long as we keep focusing and working on things, we just gotta be ready and understand that these other situations are going to occur, and we’re going to have to continue to work on them and be prepared for when they show up.”

Philadelphia already beat Washington, 24-8, in Week 3, but the Commanders are no longer starting Carson Wentz at quarterback. Instead, Taylor Heinecke is the starter, and he has a rookie RB that didn’t play in the first matchup in Brian Robinson.

There is also a chance that defensive end Chase Young will play his first game in exactly one year after recovering from a torn ACL last Nov. 14.

The average ticket price to get into Monday’s game is $323, but tickets can often be found cheaper as the game gets closer.

