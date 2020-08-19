Avonte Maddox Joined at Hip with Darius Slay

PHILADELPHIA – Wednesday’s Eagles practice was so laid back many players wore bucket hats to go through the on-field drills.

Avonte Maddox had one on when he was doing team drills on the field. When he was on the sideline as the twos and threes got their work in, he was often attached at the hip with Darius Slay.

The two could have been talking technique or their overlap time in Detroit when Maddox was still at Martin Luther King High School as Slay’s seven-year career was winding up with the Lions, or both of those topics.

“I used to watch him a lot back then,” said Maddox.

When Maddox first was drafted by the Eagles in 2018 out of Pittsburgh, he reached out to Slay via social media, and Slay messaged him back. So, the two had some familiarity with each other before the Eagles traded a third- and fifth-round draft pick for Slay in the offseason.

“Once he got in here, he’s a great guy,” said Maddox. “He’s willing to help and teach me as much as he can. His goal, like he always tells me, ‘I want you to be better than me, so I’m going to give you everything I got.’”

Maddox has tried to absorb as much as possible for a player like Slay, who is considered one of the elite coverage corners in the NFL.

“Since he got in here, I’ve been asking him as many questions as I can on the outside from splits to what you’re looking, where you lined up, your steps, your footwork, top of the route, beginning of the route,” said Maddox. “I’m just trying to learn as much as I can from Slay because he’s a great asset to me. Ever since he came in here, he’s been willing to help me no matter what.”

Maddox will be the starter opposite Slay when the season opener begins on Sept. 13. Nothing official has been announced, but it’s clear after three days of open practices which way the Eagles are leaning.

When your general manager compares you to Darrell Green, arguably the greatest cornerback to ever play the game, that sends a message. That’s what Howie Roseman did during the offseason when talking about Maddox.

Maddox is listed at 5-9, 184, which was the exact same size Green was listed when he carved out a Hall of Fame career in 20 seasons with Washington.

First-year Eagles DB coach Marquand Manuel talked with reporters via a videoconference call prior to Wednesday morning’s practice for the first time since he was hired.

He didn’t take the “Green” leap Roseman did with Maddox, but he was asked about Maddox’s size.

“One of the things you guys know is that he’s the ultimate competitor,” said Manuel. “And that’s really a huge part, and he has the advantage of also playing inside because motions and things of that nature that happen. So, from that standpoint, he has the ability to play in and also play outside.

“Size and people talk about that a lot, but I’ve always looked at the cornerback position, meaning a guy that can play the slot and a guy that can possibly move outside, because we’re technically developing an in and out player. I think he has gravitated towards that. Not only has he played a lot of football, but he has gravitated towards that challenge as well.”

It’s never wise for an NFL player to assume he has a job won, and Maddox isn’t taking anything for granted.

“Every day we’re out there competing, and we have a great group, he said. “We’re always working to help each other get better, so right now it’s not about whose position it is, it’s just about going out, getting better each and every day and working as one unit because everyone’s going to play so no matter what going on because we’ve seen it in past seasons.

“So, right now, we’re just competing and friendly competing, having fun as we do it, and teaching and learning."

