Avonte Maddox Likely Out; Josiah Scott In

Nick Sirianni doesn’t give up injury news very often before the team releases its injury report after practice, but on Friday morning, before practice at Lincoln Financial Field, the Eagle coach stated what seemed obvious most of the week – Avonte Maddox won't play on Monday night against the Washington Commanders.

“It’s not looking like he’s going to go,” said Sirianni. “Obviously, we’ll give you the report later today, but it’s not looking like he’s going to go for this game.”

The coach said that Josiah Scott would likely step in and start at the slot cornerback position.

“We’re thinking he’ll be his replacement,” said Sirianni.

Maddox hasn’t been seen at practice all week leading up to an important game inside the NFC East in primetime. That wasn’t a good sign since he had a few extra days to heal after suffering a hamstring injury in the team’s last game on Nov. 3 in Houston.

Scott was limited during practices on Thursday and Friday with an ankle injury, though he appeared to be moving well during the portion of practice open to reporters.

This would be his third start this year in relief of Maddox, who missed two starts earlier this year with an ankle injury.

If Scott cannot play every snap, the Eagles have options.

They will likely elevate Javelin Guidry from the practice squad and Marcus Epps can also play the slot. Perhaps even Andre Chachere, added to the 53-man roster earlier in the week, could see time there as well after being crossed train from safety to slot during training camp.

Guidry has played 32 NFL games with two different teams - the Jets and Raiders. He has five career starts. Though undersized at 5-9, he is fast, standing out in the track and field sprint events during his time at Utah.

The Commanders have been getting solid play from their slot receiver, Curtis Samuel, this season, and they are expected to get rookie receiver Jahan Dotson back after missing the past month with an injury.

Those two coupled with Terry McLaurin make for a legitimate threat to the Eagles’ defense, which probably can’t count again on putting up nine sacks like they had in beating Washington in Week 3, 24-8.

Carson Wentz was victimized in the first meeting, but he isn’t playing after being put on IR with a thumb injury, so Washington has been using Taylor Heinicke.

The Commanders have seemingly been uplifted by the QB change. Five or fewer points have decided their last five games and they are 3-2 in those games.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.