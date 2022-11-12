Ball Security Has Helped Fuel a Career Year for Miles Sanders

PHILADELPHIA - In a contract season, Miles Sanders has delivered.

The NFL’s seventh-leading rusher entering Week 10 with 656 yards on 131 carries, good for 5.0 yards a rush, Sanders’ impact on the Eagles' 8-0 start is better defined by the less obvious, most notably his ability to stay healthy, tireless attention to detail with ball security, and a newfound nose for the end zone that has helped him match a career-high for touchdowns (six) with nine regular-season games to go.

While the Eagles handled Washington easily in Week 3, it was Sanders’ toughest outing of the season against the Commanders’ dominant front, rushing for 46 yards on 15 carries, just 3.1 ypc. The fourth-year back has ranged from a low of 3.9 to a high of 8.7 in Philadelphia’s seven other games.

Led by Jonathan Allen, and impact co-stars like Daron Payne and Montez Sweat, Washington is expected to get Chase Young, the 2020 No. 2 overall pick, back from a torn ACL on Monday night for the first time in a calendar year.

“They’re probably the best [defensive front we’ve seen],” Eagles’ All-Pro center Jason Kelce said. “Their two interior guys [Allen and Payne] have been good for a long time in this league. They’re physical, they’re athletic and they’re smart. That’s usually a good combination for a football player. Montez Sweat is probably playing better than he’s ever played.

“They got some really, really good players, no doubt about it."

Sanders noted it isn’t about the opposition, however. The Eagles always want to dictate terms when it comes to the running game for the league’s third-ranked offense.

“Just taking what they give us,” he said at his locker on Friday. “We always went to establish the line of scrimmage on our terms. We really don’t want to let a defense dictate to us so we are gonna run our plays and do what we do.”

Monday's game should be the classic battle of strength vs. strength.

“We’ll see if they can stop us and control us,” Sanders said. “But, they do (have) a stout front with Chase Young possibly coming back that’s only gonna give them more energy.”

Ball security signs hang in the corners of the auditorium inside the Eagles' NovaCare Complex Ed Kracz/SI Fan Nation Eagles Today

As for his personal success, Sanders has turned the corner when it comes to ball security. During his first three seasons, the Pittsburgh-area native put the football on the ground seven times and lost four fumbles.

In Year 4, Sanders has been flawless and the Eagles as a team have lost one fumble and have a plus-15 turnover ratio.

“A lot of pride,” Sanders said when asked about his clean sheet to date. “No running back wants to put the ball on the ground. That’s probably the most important thing, being a running back that protects the ball."

Perhaps experience has fueled the tightening up of things for Sanders.

"…Nothing really has changed," he said. "My focus is just second-hand. I get near contact I clasp hand is what they taught us. When I’m in the open field I’m a little more free with it. Anytime I get a little close to contact I’m putting two hands on it, trying to avoid giving the ball up."

The Eagles have put up ball security posters in every offensive meeting room that show three ball-security techniques: Body Ball Boundry, the Eagles Claw, and Clasp hand.

“It’s in every room,” Sanders laughed, “so you might glance at it every day. Yeah, it’s just [the coaches] harping on protecting the football and taking the ball away. If you keep it that simple. …we are winning a lot of games doing that.”

