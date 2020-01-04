BEHIND ENEMY LINES: Seahawk Maven Answers 3 Questions

Tight end Zach Ertz has reportedly been cleared to play in Sunday’s wildcard playoff game, while right tackle Lane Johnson has been downgraded to out.

Both players were listed as questionable on the Eagles’ Friday practice report.

Ertz fractured a rib and was reported to have a lacerated kidney when he took a nasty hit from Dallas safety Xavier Woods in the Eagles’ win over the Cowboys on Dec. 22. Ertz missed last week’s game and will wear a flak jacket on Sunday.

Johnson will miss his fourth straight game with a high ankle sprain and, with right guard Brandon Brooks lost for the season after suffering a shoulder injury in the NFC East clinching win over the Giants last week, the Eagles’ right side of the offensive line will be manned by Halapoulivaati Vaitai at right tackle and Matt Pryor at right guard.

Seattle is about as banged up as the Eagles, with injuries suffered mainly in the last month, while the Eagles have seemingly suffered serious injuries with each game this season.

The Seahawks have lost both starting running backs and will be without left tackle Duane Brown on Sunday.

“It's a big survival challenge for both teams,” said Seattle coach Pete Carroll on a conference call with Eagles media earlier in the week.

The Eagles (9-7) had to close the season with four straight wins and they did so. Seattle has lost three of their last four coming in, including a 27-13 home loss two weeks ago to NFC West opponent Arizona Cardinals, 27-13.

“They played like a championship team down the stretch,” said Carroll of the Eagles. “To put together the four games to win it and with the big win over Dallas, it just shows that their leadership from the coaches on down is really strong. Really admirably watched them hang tough and put together a great finish to the year.”

For a deeper look into Seattle heading into this game, Seahawk Maven Corbin Smith answered three questions from me leading into the game.

Here are Smith’s answers:

Ed Kracz: Do you think the disappointment of losing last week’s game by literally an inch will faze the Seahawks negatively, in that they know they were that close to having the weekend off and playing at home next week, or positively, in that they will be angry and refocused. Or will it not have any effect at all?

Corbin Smith: Based on responses from players and coaches even moments after Sunday's challenging loss to the 49ers, this team isn't going to be derailed by the fact they were centimeters away from an NFC West title. They gave a valiant effort nearly erasing a 13-point halftime deficit and can build off what they did in the second half scoring three consecutive touchdowns on offense.

If Russell Wilson and the offense continued to struggle in the second half, I believe there'd be a lot more concern and doubt in that locker room heading into postseason play. But as it stands, coach Pete Carroll looks to have his team ready to bounce back. Wilson, Bobby Wagner, and K.J. Wright provide the veteran leadership necessary to ensure the Seahawks will show up ready to play for wild card weekend and undeterred by the fact they've lost three of their past four games.

EK: Why do you think the Seahawks have been more successful on the road this season, with a 7-1 record, than at home, where they used to enjoy the ultimate home field advantage but finished just 4-4 at CenturyLink Field this year?

Corbin Smith: I've done a ton of contemplating on the second part of that question. I'm not sure what's necessarily changed that has suddenly made the Seahawks so vulnerable at home, but this isn't a one-year phenomenon either. Back in 2017, the Seahawks lost several games at CenturyLink before eventually missing the playoffs for the first time in six years, including a devastating loss to the lowly Redskins.

For whatever reason, Seattle has dealt with fluky plays on their own home turf this year and they've spotted opponents a bunch of points with offensive turnovers and poor special teams play. During a Week 3 loss to New Orleans, they allowed a long punt return for a touchdown and safety Vonn Bell returned a Chris Carson fumble nearly 50 yards for a touchdown.

In a Week 7 loss to Baltimore, Wilson telegraphed an uncharacteristically horrible interception to cornerback Marcus Peters, a player he has normally exploited in coverage. In Week 15, Arizona rushed for 253 yards, including an 80-yard touchdown by Kenyan Drake littered with horrible pursuit angles across the defense.

They simply haven't played near as well in front of the 12s, while they seem to be in their element traveling elsewhere. I don't know if it's the fact players get to fly first class coming back after a road win or the fact fans travel so well to road games, but there's something specific that has this team clicking away from their friendly confines.

EK: Since beating the Eagles in Week 12, the Seahawks have gone just 2-3. Why do you think they have tailed off over the final five games?

Corbin Smith: First, injuries have wreaked havoc on the roster. The Eagles won't have any sympathy given their own roster attrition, but the Seahawks lost three running backs, a starting linebacker, and an All-Pro left tackle in a matter of weeks. Add in the fact Quandre Diggs has been battling a high ankle sprain and Jadeveon Clowney isn't close to 100 percent dealing with a core injury and this team has been depleted on both sides of the ball.

Second, Wilson hasn't been quite as sharp playing behind a battered offensive line. He's been under constant duress and all the running back injuries have made life more difficult. The Seahawks scored just one offensive touchdown against the Cardinals, who ranked among the league's worst defenses in nearly every category. Then, they were shut out in the first half against the 49ers. Most importantly, the defense hasn't been near as effective without Diggs and Clowney available.

Diggs has been the biggest loss, as Seattle didn't generate a turnover the past two games without him. In the previous five starts with Diggs in the lineup, they generated 16 turnovers, including five against Philadelphia in Week 12. Getting Diggs back for this rematch will be crucial to helping the defense rediscover its groove.

(EK Note: Diggs and Clowney are expected to play).