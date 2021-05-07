BIRDS 365: Barrett Brooks and Mike Kaye

PHILADELPHIA - The Friday edition of BIRDS 365 welcomes former Eagles' O-Lineman Barrett Brooks to the show to give his thoughts on Landon Dickerson and the Philadelphia offensive line moving forward.

Brooks also talks about "lovin' ball" and the mentor relationship in the NFL when it comes to veterans and the counterintuitive notion of helping young players who might ultimately take your job.

Brooks also discusses the dearth of talent in the back seven on the Eagles' defense and why he plans on using a lot of Tums on third-downs this year plus his take on the biggest story in the NFL right now: Aaron Rodgers' unhappiness in Green Bay.

Rodgers has been unhappy for some time now, but his hards feelings were brought up again by ESPN's Adam Schefter on April 29, the start of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Hour 2 welcomes Mike Kaye of NJOnline.com to chime in on his recent DeVonta Smith piece examining how an awkward teenager turned into the football version of the "Slim Reaper" and a Heisman Trophy winner.

Kaye also examines Kenny Gainwell's fit in the offense and getting fourth-round CB Zech McPhearson up to speed.

Finally, Kaye, a former beat writer in Jacksonville, gives you the skinny on Tony Khan, AEW wrestling, and Tim Tebow.

You can listen to the entire May 7 edition of BIRDS 365 here:

