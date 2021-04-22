BIRDS 365: Barrett Brooks Talks O-Line; Martin Frank on Nick Sirianni, the Draft

Former Eagles OL Barrett Brooks stooped by to talk about one of the cleanest prospects in the draft, versatile USC OL Alijah Vera-Tucker

PHILADELPHIA - The latest edition of BIRDS 365 welcomes back former Eagles offensive lineman Barrett Brooks to discuss Nick Sirianni's energy and passion from a player perspective as well as the upcoming NFL Draft.

Brooks notes that players aren't necessarily caught up in public perception and will judge the new Eagles coach on how he handles things with them.

The former Super Bowl champion also delves into a number of other topics, including the sensitivity of current players, how important offseason work is for player development, and one of the cleanest prospects in the NFL draft, versatile USC offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker.

Finally, Brooks explains why the Eagles are about to break a 33-year trend by moving away from the trenches in the 2021 draft.

In Hour 1, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal, the favorite newspaper of the most powerful man in the world, POTUS Joe Biden, joins in the fun to break down the pre-draft availability of GM Howie Roseman, VP of Player Personnel Andy Weidl, and Sirianni.

Frank also points the Eagles to WR or CB at No. 12 overall in the draft and discusses Sirianni's kicking the can down the road when it comes to naming Jalen Hurts the 2021 starter.

