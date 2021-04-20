BIRDS 365: Beddingfield and Inside The Birds' Geoff Mosher Stop by the Show

Former Titans scouting director Blake Beddingfield gives an inside look at how an NFL draft board is put together

PHILADELPHIA - The Tuesday edition of BIRDS 365 was an informative one.

Former Titans director of college scouting Blake Beddingfield joined Jody McDonald and John McMullen to explain how NFL draft boards are assembled and just how targeted they are.

Beddingfield, who spent 19 years with the Titans, also explains the evolution of scouting when it comes to the quarterback position, the vertical and horizontal aspects of the draft board, and why decisions should be made before the actual draft, not in the heat of the moment.

Other subjects touched on by Beddingfield include the cottage industry of personal coaches and how the 2021 draft process was unlike any other and why veteran scouting staffs likely had a big advantage when gathering information.

Also on the program was Geoff Mosher, the co-host of "Inside the Birds" with Adam Caplan.

Mosher gave his thoughts on the Eagles' strange move away from Ryan Paganetti, the game-day earpiece for Doug Pederson on the previous coaching staff, considering Jeffrey Lurie's devotion to analytics.

Also discussed is the love of young coaches like Press Taylor and Carson Walch right up until Pederson took an interest in them, plus Mosher weighs in on the quarterback position and the running game and gives his ideas on the prospects who might be in play during next week's draft.

You can listen to the April 20 edition of BIRDS 365 here:

To watch on-demand please subscribe to the JAKIB Media YouTube page by banging the link.

John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on both PhillyVoice.com and YouTube. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s EagleMaven and host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.