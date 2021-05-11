BIRDS 365: Kristen Rodgers and Jeff Kerr

PHILADELPHIA - Former FOX29 sports anchor Kristen Rodgers stops by from the West Coast to update us on her latest venture with @Tagboard and breaks down what's gone on with the Eagles this offseason.

Kristen gives her thoughts on the move from Doug Pederson to Nick Sirianni, the Carson Wentz divorce, and if Philadelphia is really all in on Jalen Hurts.

Rodgers also runs down here favorite moments covering Philadelphia sports outside the obvious in Super Bowl LII. Your hints are the NFC Championship Game, the Main Line, and Panda Watch.

In Hour 1 Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports breaks down the Eagles' top draft picks of DeVonta Smith, Landon Dickerson, and Milton Williams.

Kerr also dishes on the latest involving Aaron Rodgers and his one real potential suitor as well as Tim Tebow's move to tight end.

Meanwhile, Jody Mac and Johnny Mac break down the upcoming rookie camp, explain why rookie quarterback Jamie Newman is a little more than your average undrafted free agent, and implore you to stop blaming the messenger when it comes to bad news.

You can listen to the entire May 11 edition of Birds 365 here:

