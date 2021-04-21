BIRDS 365: PFF's Brad Spielberger and NJ.com's Mike Kaye Stop by the Show

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles' Howie Roseman has his pre-draft availability session on Wednesday so BIRDS 365 tapped into Brad Spielberger from ProFootballFocus.com and OvertheCap.com to talk about his research piece and how NFL GMs as a whole react when it comes to trading up or trading down.

A salary-cap expect, Spielberger also discusses the historic dead-money hit of Carson Wentz and why admitting a mistake is the first step to solving it as well as the good and bad with Philadelphia's history with voidable years on the back end of contracts.

From there Mike Kaye, the Eagles' beat reporter for New Jersey Advance Media, drops by to discuss the potential of moving back into the top 10 in next week's draft plus why he thinks cornerback remains the odds on favorite for the Eagles' in the first round.

Jody McDonald and John McMullen also talk about the Eagles' potentially breaking trends by looking at positions other than the offensive or defensive lines when it comes to the top half of the draft with Kaye.

Kaye also gives his opinion on what the embattled Roseman has to address first in his pre-draft press conference.

You can listen to the April 20 edition of BIRDS 365 here:

