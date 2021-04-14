BIRDS365: Discussing Eagles Dysfunction with Bo Wulf, Tim McManus

The Wednesday edition of BIRDS365 offered up some advice for Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie

PHILADELPHIA - Wednesday's edition of BIRDS365 welcomes Bo Wulf to the program to discuss the expose he and his colleagues, Zach Berman, and Sheil Kapadia, did on the Eagles' fall from grace from Super Bowl LII champions in 2017 to a four-win team in 2020.

The trio's well-reported article for The Athletic, which was released on Monday morning, painted an image of a franchise rife with paranoia and infighting among various departments within the team's facility in South Philadelphia.

Bo discusses Jeffrey Lurie's Tuesday meetings with Doug Pederson, what new coach Nick Sirianni is facing moving forward, the lack of transparency in the organization as a whole, and offers up his advice to Lurie on what needs to change.

In Hour No. 2, ESPN's Tim McManus offered his take on the atmosphere inside the NovaCare Complex, Lurie's impact on recent drafts (Jalen Hurts and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside) and notes that if the scouting staff was listened to a year ago both Justin Jefferson and Jeremy Chinn would be in Philadelphia.

Plus, Jody McDonald and John McMullen give the latest on the disingenuous arguments the NFL and its Players Association are having over offseason work as more teams hold the line on staying away due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check out the April 14, 2021, show in its entirety right here:

