BIRDS365: John Clark on Analytics, Nick Fierro Gets Optimistic

Your one-stop streaming spot for daily Eagles intell welcomes John Clark and Nick Fierro to the show

PHILADELPHIA - The Friday edition of BIRDS365 powered by JAKIB MEDIA featured NBC Sports Philadelphia'' John Clark, and the Allentown Morning Call's Nick Fierro.

Clark, who got the first public comments from Doug Pederson after the Super Bowl-winning coach was fired during the first edition of his podcast "Takeoff with John Clark," noted that Pederson seems at peace after taking a step back.

Clark explained that Pederson would have liked the opportunity to turn things around for the Eagles in 2021 but was concerned with some of the micromanaging going on at the NovaCare Complex.

These days Pederson is working on his tan while playing golf in South Florida and heavily invested in his son, Louisiana-Monroe tight end Josh Pederson potentially being selected in this month's NFL Draft.

Pederson plans to take a year off and throw his hat in the NFL coaching ring again next year.

Clark also discusses the impact of analytics and how they are impacting the Eagles and sports as a whole plus a little Ultimate Warrior and Bruce Springsteen talk.

Speaking of golf, Fierro steps in from a South Carolina golf vacation to break down the politics of the collaborative process with the Eagles and takes the optimistic route when talking about the chances of the 2021 Eagles surprising some people.

Fierro believes a healthy offensive line, featuring the return of Lane Johnson and Brandon Brooks from injury will be the key to that.

Check out the April 16, 2021, show in its entirety right here:

