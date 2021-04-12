BIRDS365: Ric Serritella and Ed Kracz Stop by to Talk Eagles, Draft

Your daily update on the Eagles looks at the upcoming draft with NFL Draft Bible's Ric Serritella and the Eagles' Maven himself Ed Kracz

PHILADELPHIA - Monday's edition of BIRDS365 takes a deep dive into the upcoming draft with NFL Draft Bible's Ric Serritella discussing why boards around the league aren't as deep as they usually are, the deepest positions in the class, and why Jaylen Waddle should be the pick at No. 12.

In Hour 2, SI.com's EagleMaven Ed Kracz stops by to talk about the Eagles draft process, why No. 12 could be boom or bust for Philadelphia, the signing of linebacker Eric Wilson, and why Howie Roseman should still look at a cornerback in free agency before the draft.

Who are the boom-or-bust candidates that Kracz believes the Eagles could take if that is the direction they go?

And could the Eagles trade down if they want to acquire more picks and still have a shot at one of the boom-or-bust prospects?

Plus, Jody McDonald and John McMullen begin the dive into the meddling of Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, which is seemingly becoming more and more apparent since the Eagles won their first Super Bowl title just a few years ago.

As a bonus: breaking down Wrestlemania 37 and the worst WWE "main event" wrestler of all time.

