Eagles Extra+NewsSI.com
Search

BIRDS365: Ric Serritella and Ed Kracz Stop by to Talk Eagles, Draft

Your daily update on the Eagles looks at the upcoming draft with NFL Draft Bible's Ric Serritella and the Eagles' Maven himself Ed Kracz
Author:
Publish date:

PHILADELPHIA - Monday's edition of BIRDS365 takes a deep dive into the upcoming draft with NFL Draft Bible's Ric Serritella discussing why boards around the league aren't as deep as they usually are, the deepest positions in the class, and why Jaylen Waddle should be the pick at No. 12.

In Hour 2, SI.com's EagleMaven Ed Kracz stops by to talk about the Eagles draft process, why No. 12 could be boom or bust for Philadelphia, the signing of linebacker Eric Wilson, and why Howie Roseman should still look at a cornerback in free agency before the draft. 

Who are the boom-or-bust candidates that Kracz believes the Eagles could take if that is the direction they go?

And could the Eagles trade down if they want to acquire more picks and still have a shot at one of the boom-or-bust prospects?

Plus, Jody McDonald and John McMullen begin the dive into the meddling of Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, which is seemingly becoming more and more apparent since the Eagles won their first Super Bowl title just a few years ago.

As a bonus: breaking down Wrestlemania 37 and the worst WWE "main event" wrestler of all time.

Check out the April 12, 2021, show in its entirety right here:

John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on both PhillyVoice.com and YouTube. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s EagleMaven. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.

Jerry Jeudy (4) and Henry Ruggs (11) went in the first round of last year's draft, now it will be DeVonta Smith (6) and Jaylen Waddle (17) who do that this year.
News

BIRDS365: Ric Serritella and Ed Kracz Stop by to Talk Eagles, Draft

Miles Sanders said "nobody" on Eagles was happy with decision to pull Jalen Hurts in loss to Washington
News

Miles Sanders Poised to Become Focal Point of Eagles Offense

Andre Dillard is expected to be the Eagles' starting left tackle this season
News

Andre Dillard, Others Must Prove they can be Part of Retooling Process

Rookie Andre Dilalrd will make his first NFL start in Dallas
News

EAGLES NFL DRAFT PREVIEW: Offensive Tackle

Houston edge rusher Payton Turner
News

No Longer a Sleeper, Payton Turner has Talked to Eagles Multiple Times

Tight end Dallas Goedert has been one of the few slam dunk draft picks made by the Eagles the past couple of years.
News

EAGLES DRAFT PREVIEW: Tight Ends

Jordan Mailata
News

Former Eagles O-Lineman Barrett Brooks Handicaps LT Battle

Zach Ertz will likley wear another uniform in 2021
News

Lane Johnson: 'You Never Know' on Zach Ertz