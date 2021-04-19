BIRDS365: The Draft Network's Jordan Reid and ESPN South Jersey's Mike Gill

Senior DraftNetwork.com analyst and former North Carolina Central QB Jordan Reid stops by to give his evaluation on what could be a historic class.

PHILADELPHIA - With the NFL Draft quickly approaching, DraftNetwork.com's senior analyst Jordan Reid hops on BIRDS 365 to discuss what could be a historic quarterback class.

Reid, a former QB himself at North Carolina Central University, explains why he likes Ohio State's Justin Fields as QB2 behind Trevor Lawrence and who the Eagles should be targeting on Day 3 at the position.

Reid also breaks down his latest big board which has Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle at No. 4 overall, ahead of Jody McDonald's crush and Waddle's teammate on the Crimson Tide, Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith.

In Hour 2 Mike Gill of ESPN South Jersey appears to discuss the genesis of BIRDS 365, why the Eagles' fan base is so passionate when compared to the other teams and towns, and his thoughts on why Howie Roseman takes a few more hits than the GM probably should from his critics.

Gill also gives his worst-case scenario for the Birds in the first round of the draft and speculates that either Waddle or Smith should be there for the Eagles.

McDonald and John McMullen also get into the Eagles' veterans skipping voluntary work and why Philadelphia isn't in the mix for a veteran pass rusher like Ryan Kerrigan or Melvin Ingram.

