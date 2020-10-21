Boston Scott Expected to get Another Shot at Being a Giant Killer

To say the Eagles running back Boston Scott has been a Giant killer would be an understatement.

Yet, when asked about the New York Giants and the success he’s had against them, he never blinked, never smiled, never licked his chops.

“It’s the MO of this team, we don’t really like to talk about previous experiences,” said Scott two days before the Eagles will host the at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday night. “I like to build on that as far as confidence, whatever it may be, but every year is a new year. Nothing is given. You have to go out there and earn it each and every week and that’s what we’re planning on doing.”

Scott is expected to be elevated to RB1 with Miles Sanders sitting this one out due to a knee injury.

This will be the 20th NFL game for the 25-year-old Scott and maybe it’s more than just a coincidence that his two best have arguably come against the Giants.

Scott has piled up 266 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns in both games against New York last year.

In the first meeting, a 23-17 win on Dec. 9, he had 10 runs for 59 yards and a touchdown and added six catches for 69 yards.

In the second meeting, a 34-17 NFC East title-clinching win on Dec. 29, he had 19 carries for 54 yards and three TDs with four catches for 84 yards. He was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for that performance.

Scott’s role this year hasn’t been as consistent, however.

The production hasn’t been there, yet, but neither have the snaps on which to help make a difference as the Eagles have moved away from their running back by committee approach by insisting that Sanders is a three-down back.

Sanders, though, has worn down already and his knee injury is the third different injury he has been hampered by in the first couple months of the season. This will be the second game he will miss after sitting out the opener with a hamstring injury.

Scott has played just 23 percent of the teams snaps this season, 80 in all. He’s had just 19 carries for 63 yards and five catches for 43.

Maybe the Giants are just what he, and the Eagles, need, though if they are, Scott isn’t about to jump up and down and starting happily yelling, ‘The Giants are coming, the Giants are coming.’

“I’m definitely ready,” said Scott. “It’s a blessing to get the opportunity. I trust in Doug P’s (head coach Doug Pederson) game plan and I’m just ready to go out there I know everyone wants to be firing on all cylinders and I’m looking forward to contributing any way I can, but I’m definitely ready.”

