Boston Scott's Role will Grow With Miles Sanders Out, Jordan Howard Questionable

Nick Sirianni confirmed that Sanders has a broken hand, though he won't go on IR, but the coach is hopeful Howard can play Sunday against Washington after suffering a sting

Nick Sirianni confirmed a report from earlier in the day that Miles Sanders has a broken hand.

The Eagles running back suffered the injury in the first half of Sunday’s 34-10 win over the visiting New York Giants.

“He’ll be out this week then we’ll re-evaluate after a week,” said the Eagles head coach. “We’re hopeful we can get him back at some point this season. He will not be going to IR.”

Had Sanders not suffered an injury earlier this season, one that required a trip to IR, this news might be devastating because the Eagles currently sit in the seventh and final spot for a playoff berth with two games remaining, beginning this Sunday at Washington followed by a home date against the already-crowned NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys.

But the Eagles were able to overcome Sanders’ ankle injury that forced him to miss three games.

In fact, their running game took flight with Sanders out.

It may get trickier to overcome, though, because Jordan Howard also suffered a shoulder stinger in Sunday’s win over New York.

The severity of stingers can widely vary. Howard suffered one two years ago in the midst of a very solid season for the Eagles and he missed the final six games, an injury that allowed Sanders’ to showcase his talents as a rookie.

Sirianni, though, is optimistic about this recent stinger.

“MRI came back good,” said the coach. “We’re hopeful. I’m not going to put any timetables on anybody but we’re hopeful on Jordan.”

The news was better on Nate Herbig, who left Sunday’s game late with a knee injury. Sirianni said it was a sprain and that the right guard could have returned had it been necessary.

Missing both Sanders and Howard could be difficult to overcome.

Sanders is the team's leading rusher with 754 yards in just 12 games. Howard has 380 on 75 runs.

The bulk of carries would then fall to Boston Scott, who is always ready, willing, and able.

He stepped in against the Giants and scored a rushing touchdown to go along with 12 carries for 41 yards. Scott has 326 yards and five rushing touchdowns this season.

Asked afterward if he would be ready for more of a role, Scott simply replied, “always.”

With Sanders out after for a three-game stretch against the Lions, Chargers, and Broncos, Scott had 33 carries for 181 yards and three touchdowns.

“Boston is a guy who, every time he’s called upon, has come through,” said Sirianni. “We have no doubt he’ll be able to do the same thing this week when called upon. He did it (Sunday). It’s nice to have that depth.

"We have a good group of backs. We have four backs I think a lot of teams would like to have. I think teams are out there looking and being like, man, how do we get Boston Scott on our team? How do we get this type of group of backs if there’s an injury, we seamlessly don’t miss a beat when the next guy comes in?”

Scott will be a free agent at the end of the season.

Howard was elevated from the practice squad and had 41 runs for 211 yards and three touchdowns in those same Sanders-less games.

If Howard cannot play, Scott’s role will grow even larger, along with that of rookie Kenny Gainwell, and perhaps Jason Huntley, who would need to be elevated from the practice squad.

Even if Howard can go, Scott would be the perfect complement.

“Great credit to Boston knowing he can make these plays and being there and stepping in when he’s called upon,” Sirianni said.

“I know Boston wants even more opportunities and he deserves more opportunities but we’re just a really deep group at back. When his number is called, which it will more and more this week, I have no doubt he’s going to come through.”

