Brandon Brooks' Retirement Could Lead Eagles to a First-Round Interior Lineman

QB talk has dominated the conversation, but the OL could use a boost, if not for this season, then the near future, and some mock drafts have them taking a guard in first round

Jalen Hurts this, Russell Wilson that, and now Kyler Murray.

It’s easy to get caught up in the quarterback swirl surrounding the Eagles even after Nick Sirianni pushed all his chips into the middle of the table and said just days after the season ended that Hurts will be the team’s starting quarterback.

The Eagles coach couldn’t have been more adamant, yet the story won’t die, sort of like the way Michael Myers kept on getting to his feet again in Halloween no matter how many times he was shot, stabbed, or fell out of a window.

Meanwhile, Brandon Brooks retired on Jan. 26 and was flushed from the news cycle after a day or two.

Brooks’ retirement, though, will once again grow legs as the draft draws nearer if it hasn’t already with mock drafts coming out daily leading up to its start on April 28.

And it makes sense, especially with three first-round picks.

Howie Roseman has shown he’s not averse to drafting players at positions where there are no current openings.

He took Andre Dillard in 2019 with Jason Peters and Lane Johnson still around.

He took Dallas Goedert in 2018 when Zach Ertz was coming off an 824-yard receiving, eight touchdown Super Bowl season and before Brent Celek announced his retirement.

He took DeVonta Smith in 2021 when Jalen Reagor was still around…oh, wait. That one doesn’t quite fit.

Anyway, it’s not out of the question that the Eagles’ general manager will pick an interior offensive lineman even with Landon Dickerson and Isaac Seumalo expected to line up next to Jason Kelce in the fall.

Brooks is gone, but the Eagles still have two top-tier guards.

It’s what’s behind them and it’s what happens when Kelce calls it a day.

All indications are that the 34-year-old center will return for 2022, and if so, he and the Eagles will have to work out another contract this spring.

Last March, the two parties agreed to a one-year deal for $9 million, which was a raise from the $4.5M he had made the year prior. Another one-year deal in the neighborhood of $10M would probably do it, and Kelce would be worth every cent.

Nate Herbig has played in 33 games in three seasons, bouncing between center and mostly guard. He has made 17 starts.

Herbig is a restricted free agent but probably be tendered an offer.

Jack Driscoll is another guard candidate, but he hasn’t been able to stay healthy and his first two seasons in the league have ended on Injured Reserve.

Sua Opeta has gotten some love from teammates, but he struggled in the playoff game against Tampa Bay.

So, an upgrade at the position could be in order on Day 1 of the draft.

Some mock drafts, including that by MFL Network’s and draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah, have the Eagles looking at the interior of their offensive line in the first round, with a lot of love going to Texas A&M’s Kenyon Green.

Jeremiah, who will be on a conference call on Feb. 25 to preview the NFL Scouting Combine starting on March 1, has the Eagles taking Green at No. 19.

Green is 6-4, 325 and has played four of the positions along the O-line in his college career, though guard is considered his best spot, something that could come in handy in 2023 if Kelce were to retire following this season and Dickerson moved to center.

He is ranked 17th overall by Jeremiah.

“In pass protection, he has quick feet and can bend and drop his weight before shooting his hands,” Jeremiah wrote. “He has a very firm anchor versus power rushers. When he's uncovered, he looks for work and delivers some de-cleating shots. In the run game, Green rolls his hips on contact and has the ability to wash defenders right down the line.

“He has the quickness to reach and seal on the backside. He is also very quick to the second level but will get overaggressive at times and hit the deck. Overall, Green's ability to create a firm pocket should be highly coveted around the league."

Then there’s Zion Johnson. The 6-3, 315-pound Boston College prospect, by way of Davidson, spent most of his college career at guard with some tackle sprinkled in, but was asked to play center at the Senior Bowl and didn’t back away from the challenge.

He was seen outdoors working on his snaps and footwork despite heavy rains that lashed practices during Senior Bowl week.

Never saw Danny Watkins show that kind of commitment, yet the Eagles drafted him in the first round back in 2011, and what a mistake that was.

