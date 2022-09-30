Brandon Graham More Than Just a Player Now, He's an Inspiration at 34

PHILADELPHIA – Milton Williams didn’t know what he was going to do when spring’s OTAs were over.

He thought he would just go back to his home in Cowley, Texas, to work out. Then he had an idea. He would ask Brandon Graham where he was spending the six weeks or so before training camp opened.

Graham, who was still working his way back from an Achilles injury, said he was staying in Philly and would be at the team’s training facility every day working.

“I said,’ You know what? I’m going to be right here with you because I need to learn as much as possible,’” said Williams earlier this week. “I wanted to be ready, ready to take that next step. So, I was here working with him.”

Graham has risen from the mere mortal status of being just a player to…what?

An inspiration?

“He motivates all of us to just keep positive and keep working,” said Javon Hargrave.

Not many players at his age are still banging heads in the NFL.

Even fewer at that age have done what Graham just did this week when he was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week in just his third game after returning from an Achilles injury that cost him all but one game in 2021.

And he notched six tackles and 2.5 sacks in just 27 snaps, a play count that is designed to keep him fresh and effective as the season goes on.

“It doesn’t matter if I have 10, I’m just trying to give 100 percent effort and showing the young guys that whatever your role is, just embrace it,” said Graham. “You never know what might come out of it.

“I’m always eager to prove. That’s just me growing up. They always told me I was too short to play D-end, too this, too that, but I know what’s inside and what I put in. I’m just happy it’s showing on the field, even at this age.”

His teammates are, too.

“Ever since I got here, I’ve been looking up to BG,” said Williams. “I worked out with him this offseason and seeing him every day, constantly just growing and growing and getting better, even at his age, it’s an inspiration.

“Every day you strive to be one percent better, to trend in that direction. You look at a guy like that and you’re like, ‘When I’m 34, I hope I’m looking like that.’ I hope I’m still playing and moving like he’s playing. But that boy, he’s different. He’s different.”

