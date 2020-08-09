Brandon Graham’s State of the Edge Address

EagleMaven
Perhaps it was the pandemic or maybe it was the price tag.

Either way, Howie Roseman’s purported youth movement took another hit when the Eagles agreed to bring back the 32-year-old Vinny Curry and insert the veteran into the defensive line rotation again.

That’s not necessarily good news for the younger edge players on the roster and there are a lot of them - Genard Avery, Shareef Miller, Joe Ostman, and Casey Toohill.

If you use the working assumption that the Eagles are likely to keep five DEs on the 53-man roster, starters Brandon Graham and Derek Barnett, along with Curry and Josh Sweat are the no-brainers with Avery likely leading in the clubhouse for the final spot due to the fourth-round pick Roseman sent to Cleveland for Avery at the trade deadline last season.

In that scenario, the goals for Miller, a 2019 fourth-round pick, Ostman, who is coming back from a torn ACL, and the rookie Toohill shift from back-end roster spot to 16-man practice-squad berths.

Graham, one of the veteran leaders of the defense, admitted getting his friend back in Curry isn’t necessarily the best thing for the younger players.

“You know it's not the best situation,” said Graham via Zoom on Sunday. “... But I do believe that these guys just got to make that adjustment, come in ready to learn, learn that playbook because the whole thing right now is building that trust with the (coaching staff).”

Doug Pederson has said on more than one occasion that the Eagles do not give out jobs. They must be earned no matter how steep the hill may seem. Proven players like Graham and Curry can serve as valuable mentors to the younger option trying to find the breakthrough.

“I'm doing all I can to help our rookies in our room,” Graham said. “... I always try to right now in year 11 just trying to pour into these guys and give them the best chance I can, as far as you know just building confidence and letting them know that they can do it.”

The lack of practice time due to the pandemic and no preseason games also disproportionately affect the younger players who need to open the eyes of the coaching staff.

“I think, yes it's a messed-up situation but it is what it is," said Graham. "You've got to go out there and prove yourself every day in practice because now you don't have no preseason games, and there are no excuses because I feel like whatever is coming to you gonna come as long as you keep a good attitude and a good spirit and control what you can control.

“That's my message to the young guys coming in. Don't worry about all that. Just go out there and prove yourself every day, and keep that attitude.”

From a macro perspective, Graham feels really good about what the Eagles have built at the position.

"Vinny coming back, that's experience, he’s been there, won a Super Bowl with us so he knows what it takes with Doug's messaging every year," he said.

“And, you know, I just feel good about the up-and-coming like Josh Sweat, I know he's been working his butt off every day. Derek Barnett (is) trying to have his breakout year. Now that he's coming into the season feeling good. I'm not worried about the position at all, it's just we got to make sure that we bring that work. We come ready to play every day.”

