Brian Johnson Joining Eagles as QB Coach

Just 33-years-old, Johnson was Florida's offensive coordinator and QB coach and has wored with Dak prescott at Mississippi State

The Eagles continue to tap the pipeline that leads to the Fountain of Youth with their most recent hire.

Brian Johnson will reportedly join head coach Nick Sirianni’s staff as the quarterback coach, per a report from NFL Media on Wednesday.

Johnson is 33, though he will turn 34 in February, and fits right in line with the staff being built in Philadelphia. Sirianni is 39, defensive coordinator Johnathan Gannon is 37, and offensive coordinator Shane Steichen is 35.

No confirmation yet on whether the replacement for special team coordinator Dave Fipp, who left Tuesday to join the staff of the Detroit Lions, but the smart money says to think 30-something.

As for Johnson, he will be in charge of rehabilitating Carson Wentz and developing Jalen Hurts.

He already has a unique relationship with Hurts, having played for Hirts' father, Averion, when Averion was an assistant at Johnson's old high school, Boytown Lee in Boytown, Texas.

In an article last May, Johnson said, "I've known Jalen since he was 4."

Johnson said that, while he was a coach at Mississippi State, he tried to recruit Hurts before the QB chose Alabama.

Here's more to know about Johnson:

He was the offensive coordinator and QB coach for the University of Florida since 2018, which means he had a hand in developing Kyle Trask, one of the finalists for the Heisman Trophy this past season. He was the first black offensive coordinator in school history.

He spent one year in the same role at the University of Houston, just missing the time current Eagles receiver Greg Ward was the quarterback there.

From 2012-14, he was the OC and QB coach at Mississippi State, tutoring current Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

He attended the University of Utah and was the backup quarterback to future first overall draft pick Alex Smith as a true freshman in 2004. The following season, Johnson became the starter and went 26-7 in career at Utah, which was the school record for most wins by a QB.

He was named the MVP of the Poinsettia Bowl against Navy in 2007, completing 20 of 25 passes for 226 yards and rushing for 69 yards and one TD.

After not being drafted in 2009, he went to the Packers for a tryout but was not signed. He ended up being drafted in the inaugural United Football League by the New York Sentinels but lasted less than two months before being released.

He jumped on the fast track when, at the age of 23, he was hired as Utah’s QB coach. Two weeks before his 25th birthday, he was named the Utes’ OC.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of EagleMaven. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.