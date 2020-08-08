Can Adrian Killins, Michael Warren Follow in Footprints of Previous UDFA Eagles RBs?

The Eagles have done a commendable job finding rookie running backs the past couple of years after the NFL Draft concludes, developing them, then removing the wrappers and putting them on the field.

Corey Clement came as a UDFA from Wisconsin in 2017 and Josh Adams arrived in 2018 as a UDFA from Notre Dame.

Both contributed in big ways during their rookie seasons, though it took an injury to Darren Sproles for Clement to get his workload increased and injuries to Clement, Sproles, and Jay Ajayi for Adams to get his chance, and all he did was lead the team in rushing that season.

So, it stands to reason that for Adrian Killins or Michael Warren to have a chance to follow in those footsteps, something unfortunate will have to happen to the runners in front of them, Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, and/or Clement.

Even if it doesn’t, one, if not both, have a fighting chance to make the roster. Elijah Holyfield will join the fight, too, and the loser or losers will have a good chance to being placed on an expanded practice squad of 16 players.

Running backs coach Duce Staley likes what he has in both of his UDF running backs.

Killins fits neatly into the Eagles’ offseason theme of getting faster.

“If you go back and watch the highlight film, man, he’s explosive,” said Staley recently on Zoom. “You go back and just watch him, some of his long runs.”

Staley mentioned that Killins’ size could be a potential weakness. He is listed at 5-8, 177, and will wear the No. 46, which is not exactly an ideal RB number.

“His size could play a factor, but I strongly believe if you’re small and special, you have to be both,” said Staley. “If you’re small, you better be special. If you are both, boom, you have a chance. You just can’t be small and not special. Usually, those guys don’t make it.

“I put him in that category of being small and special. Look at his highlight film of some of the things he did at Central Florida is unbelievable.”

Warren’s skillset seems the complete opposite of that of Killins. Warren is 5-9, 218, and will wear No. 38, another number not usually associated with a running back.

“Coming out of Cincinnati, I loved this kid’s film,” said Staley. “I went back a year ago and watched the kid, had a chance to study the kid and see what kind of runner he was. He might be a little bigger than some of the backs we have, but his feet, man, are maybe nicer than some of the backs we have. He may look like a bowling bowl, he can run you over, but he can also make you miss.”

