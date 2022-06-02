Can Anything Be Learned from the Eagles' Watered-Down and Limited OTAs?

The new era of OTAs is about the skill positions and the back seven on defense

Nostalgia typically has a built-in filter and sometimes the good old days aren’t all they are cracked up to be, but, good, bad, or indifferent, they were unique in any walk of life.

Fast forward to the 2022 NFL and OTAs with the Eagles.

Forget a generation, the current Philadelphia organization has shape-shifted and downsized more than any other team in the NFL when it comes to both voluntary and mandatory spring work, actually leaving “grass time” on the table, an almost unthinkable path for the average coaching staff.

Teams across the NFL are making the most of the OTA they are allowed and throwing in mandatory minicamp.

The Eagles?

Well, they have six OTAs and no mandatory minicamp. Just two of the OTAs will be open to reporters.

So, what can be learned in this phase, without any mandatory work and scrapped team drills?

To be blunt, not much.

First of all, forget anything involving physicality as head coach Nick Sirianni has scaled completely back from 11-on-11s to an emphasis on 7-on-7s.

That means for the offensive and defensive lines, it’s about sharpening up technique and fundamentals until the pads come on this summer and some statements can be made. To a lesser extent, the same can be said about running backs and linebackers, at least for the parts of their job descriptions that involve packing a punch at the point of attack.

That brings us to what can be focused on, at least a bit, and that’s the passing game whether it’s taking the temperature on Jalen Hurts and the chemistry he’s building with his top targets, which are expected to be A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert.

One issue with Hurts that you really saw through training camp last year is that his skill set translates better in a live atmosphere when his ability to extend plays enters the equation.

In fact, Hurts would often get frustrated with quick whistles that, in his mind, were shut down too early.

It will also be interesting to see if Jalen Reagor or Sirianni favorite Zach Pascal are being given legitimate chances to compete with Quez Watkins as the WR3.

The Eagles expect big things from second-year running back Kenny Gainwell in the passing game and maybe they unveil a few wrinkles with Gainwell spread out.

It will be intriguing to see if UDFA quarterback Carson Strong’s arm strength is as advertised and this should be the time when sixth-round pick Grant Calcaterra can start building a case to be the TE2 because his weakness and Jack Stoll’s strength is the blocking aspect which will not show up until summer.

On defense, it’s all about the back seven and the first look at how James Bradberry will fit opposite Darius Slay, as well as who among a young cornerback group heavy in numbers is ahead in the pecking order.

The dynamic at linebacker and how the top three pieces will fit together – T.J. Edwards, Kyzir White and rookie Nakobe Dean – could start to unveil itself but the bet here is that defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon defaults to the veterans at first.

Then there is the back end where Marcus Epps needs to step up as a starter and K’Von Wallace has to begin to prove he’s a competent depth piece or risk becoming a bubble player dependent on special teams value.

