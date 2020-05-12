Carlos Hyde Could be Eagles' Next May Splash

LeGarrette Blount signed to play for the Eagles on May 17, three years ago.

The talent acquisition period never really ends for general manager Howie Roseman and that late signing of a veteran running back, coming off a Super Bowl title with the New England Patriots, proved vital in the Eagles’ 13-3 regular season record and SBLII win over Blount’s former team.

The Eagles could be in the market for another Blount type signing. Their target appears to be Carlos Hyde. The former second round pick from Ohio State, the 57 player taken overall, in 2014, is reportedly on the Eagles’ radar.

The Eagles are $24.7 million under the salary cap, which puts them in the top 10 of having the most money available to spend.

The bad news is that Philly is expected to be about $50M over the cap in 2021, something Roseman may have to consider when deciding if he should add another free agent.

Chances are, he will bring in another player or two at the right price, and there are some players available that could fit that mold.

Here are some:

RB Carlos Hyde. Originally drafted by the San Francisco 49ers, he spent four seasons there before playing for two teams in 2018. Last year, he had his first 1,000-yard season, rushing for 1,070 and six touchdowns with the Houston Texans.

Not much of a threat out of the backfield recently after posting 57 receptions in 2017, the 29-year-old has the size (6-0, 230) and demeanor to be that short-yardage hammer between the tackles that Blount was.

Other RB options: Devonta Freeman, LeSean McCoy

OT Jason Peters. The free agent market has not developed like the 38-year-old left tackle had hoped and that could set up a return to the Eagles. Former first-round pick Andre Dillard was handed the job when the decision was made to let Peters go, but perhaps the Eagles will go with what they know in Peters, who played 11 mostly Pro Bowl years for them, rather than a still-developing prospect who won’t have the benefit of a second season of OTAs and minicamp.

Peters’ cost would likely be manageable, but there is some cons.

First, it would go against Roseman’s stated desire this offseason to make his roster younger.

Second, the Eagles may still want to proceed with Dillard as the starter, which would make Peters a just-in-case backup, something he may not be quite willing to do.

DE Jadeveon Clowney. Unless he is willing to play on a one-year deal closer to $10 million, this won’t happen. The Eagles are keeping open dialogue with his agent, just in case.

DE Everson Griffen. Maybe a better option than Clowney, though Griffen is five years older than Clowney. Still just 32, Griffen is the same age as Chris Long was when the Eagles signed Long in 2017 and that turned out well for Philly. Still productive, Griffen had eight sacks for the Vikings last year with 66 QB pressures and would help bolster a mostly unknown group of edge rushers in Philly outside of Brandon Graham, who is also 32, and Derek Barnett.

CB Dre Kirkpatrick. The Eagles already upgraded at CB1 with the acquisition of Darius Slay and could be intent on letting incumbents Sidney Jones and Avonte Maddox battle it out to be CB2. Or the Eagles could abandon their decision to move Jalen Mills from corner to safety after addressing the safety need in free agency by bringing back Rodney McLeod, signing Will Parks, and drafting K’Von Wallace.

Again, cost is a factor. Health is, too.

Kirkpatrick made $9.1 million with the Bengals last year. The former first round pick in 2012 was released earlier this year after eight seasons in Cincinnati.

The 30-year-old also suffered a season-ending knee injury after six games in 2019.

Other CB options: Logan Ryan, Darqueze Dennard