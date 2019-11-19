Eagle
Maven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Carson Wentz May Have Been "Pressing" Against Patriots

Ed Kracz

There were some dropped passes, yes. At least Eagles receivers have been consistent on that front.

There were also some throws that sailed high and others that were zipped wide. By all accounts, Sunday’s 17-10 loss to the New England Patriots wasn’t the best game played by quarterback Carson Wentz.

Wentz completed just 50 percent of his passes, going 20-for-40.

There weren’t 20 drops, that’s for sure.

Perhaps Wentz’s most egregious misses were a deep throw to Mack Hollins, who had green space in front of him if Wentz could have only put the ball there instead of throwing it six yards out of bounds, and a overthrow to Zach Ertz on the drive that ended with a dropped pass by Nelson Agholor on a fourth-down throw into the end zone with 1:05 left in the game.

When he looks at this game, and I'm sure he already has, there were opportunities in the passing game to make some plays,” said coach Doug Pederson on Monday. “I think that he would agree with that, and just really, he doesn't have to feel like he has to make all the plays.

“Even though he touches the ball and he is the quarterback and we ask him to do a lot, just let the offense kind of work and let the guys around you make the plays.”

The Eagles just don’t have enough playmakers at the moment, and watching what Wentz has to work with in the pass-catching department doesn’t inspire much confidence.

“We have to do a better job of coaching our skill guys versus man-to-man, bump-and-run, things like that, keep working that in practice and keep presenting that picture properly in practice and that's really the only way you can continue to get better,” said Pederson. “If you do more of that, then you'll be better off in games.”

Perhaps the lack of trustworthy receivers has finally pushed Wentz to the point where he is tried to do more than he should to win against the defending Super Bowl champions.

“I think maybe as the game progressed, we all maybe felt like there was a little bit of a pressing going on,” said Pederson. “We were trying to make ‘that’ play against that great defense, and you really don't have to do that. Just let things unfold.

“I can do a better job as far as maybe being a little more patient in the run game and helping him out that way and that's a takeaway that obviously each week I look at for myself.”

Pederson admittedly abandoned the run in the second half. As he searched for what he called “explosive plays” despite an offense hamstrung by the absences of DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery and Jordan Howard, Pederson dialed up just nine runs over the final two quarters.

Wentz has made more plays than not this season, but the Eagles are still just a .500 team at 5-5.

There are plenty of reasons for that, and one of those has to include the quarterback as well as a receiving group that simply has been far from good enough.

“It's on everybody,” said Pederson. “It's not just the quarterback position. Even though, again, it seems like the quarterback always either gets the credit or the blame, but it still takes the protection.

“If you look at the backs, we missed some protection there, right? Or got edged just a little bit with some of the games and things like that. That all disrupts the timing of the quarterback. There is enough to go around and coming out of this game, things that didn't show up, maybe in the last two games or last three games but showed up in this game that we can get better moving forward.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mike Groh: Nelson Agholor the Same Player he was in 2017

Ed Kracz
1 0

Eagles offensive coordinator cites change in job description due to injuries the past two seasons for receiver's struggles

Howie Roseman has Difficult Week Ahead

Ed Kracz
1 0

Eagles general manager will see three prominent players in the Seattle Seahawks' 8-2 start that he had a chance to bring to Philly

Carson Wentz Believes Offense will Improve

Ed Kracz
0

Egles quarterback doesn't feel like he was pressing, aims to trust teammates around him

Jay Ajayi Eager to Get Jay Train Rolling Again

Ed Kracz
0

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said the recently re-signed running back will be a part of the offense, just how big of a one will depend on Jordan Howard's health

Eagles Sign Long Snapper Rick Lovato to Extension

Ed Kracz
0

The deal will keep Lovato in Philly through 2023 and probably won't be the last contract extension announced before the end of the season

Is Carson Wentz a Franchise QB? For First time, Doubt Creeps In

Ed Kracz
2 0

Even without top-flight weapons and facing the NFL's top-ranked defense, Eagles quarterback had to find a way to win a very winnable game against the Patriots

Doug Pederson Defends Nelson Agholor

Ed Kracz
0

Eagles coach said it was a tough catch the receiver dropped in end zone that probably would have tied game, plus more from Monday's news conference

Doug Pederson Explains Curious Game Plan

Ed Kracz
0

Eagles coach abandoned running game against Patriots looking for explosive plays despite an offense short on explosive players

Eagles Defense Deserved Better Fate

Ed Kracz
0

The unit held Tom Brady in check and surrendered just 17 points but that was enough for New England to escape Philly with a win

Eagles Offense Shut Down in Loss to Patriots

Ed Kracz
0

After racing to 10-point, quarterback Carson Wentz and head coach Doug Pederson found no answers in what became a 17-10 defeat