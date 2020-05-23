EagleMaven
Clay Harbor is Trying to Become Reality TV Star

Ed Kracz

Clay Harbor hasn’t fully given up on the idea that he may again play football at some point.

It’s a longshot, though the former Eagles tight end is just 32, entered the league in the same draft class as Brandon Graham back in 2010, and is the same age as Graham.

While Graham continues to make plays for the Eagles and is now the team’s longest-tenured player, Harbor has begun to cast his net in a different direction, and that is a reality TV star.

On Monday, in a reality TV show called 90 Day Fiance, Harbor, will go on a virtual date with Fernanda Flores.

People magazine revealed a clip of the episode and wrote an article on the subject.

Harbor, who has also apparently undergone a spelling change of his last name to Harbour, is no stranger to the small screen. He did stints on.

Harbor was also a contestant on the 14th season of The Bachelorette, which starred Becca Kufrin, in 2018. He had to leave the show after injuring his wrist while playing tackle football with the other contestants. It was an injury that required surgery.

Harbor was also on the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise in 2019.

"I'm a little nervous,” Flores, 21, told People. “Clay is a guy that I like a lot. He was a football player. He's been in a few reality TV shows before. He's so hot.”

Harbor’s NFL career never really reached full boil.

He arrived with the Eagles as a fourth-round draft pick out of Southwest Missouri State and spent three seasons with Philly. Harbor played in 29 games, with 18 starts while with the Eagles, catching 64 passes for 730 yards and for touchdowns before moving onto Jacksonville for three seasons.

Harbor got into 12 games with the Lions in 2016 but hasn’t been in an NFL game since. He signed with the XFL in 2019, but that league has since folded.

