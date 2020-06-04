EagleMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Coulda, Shoulda, Woulda: TE is Close to Perfect

John McMullen

It’s not often that there are no question marks at a position for an NFL team. Generally, even when you have a star, depth could always be addressed.

For the Eagles, however, tight end is as close as it gets to a perfect position with two high-level performers in Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert.

So if you want to pick the biggest of nits you have to look at TE3 and say there could be an upgrade over the winner of a three-way faceoff between Josh Perkins, Alex Ellis, and rookie Noah Togiai.

Even when you look at things that way Howie Roseman has given Doug Pederson options, a flex TE in the one-time receiver Perkins, an H-back, movement type who can slip from fullback to inline in Ellis, and a more conventional TE in Tagiai, a high-level undrafted free agent.

If you want to play contrarian you need to look at the receiver position and what Roseman did there, essentially carpet-bombing things with speed and using three draft picks and a trade to build a track team.

Philadelphia sent the 190th overall selection to San Francisco for former Olympian Marquise Goodwin and the Niners ironically used that selection to take former Georgia tight end Charlie Woerner, who was mainly used as a blocking TE by the Bulldogs.

As good as Goedert is at that part of the game, he is also a high-level receiving threat so you can argue that the one thing the Eagles don’t have at the position is the extra offensive lineman type who could also handle things as an outlet receiver.

So whether it was Woerner or another TE like him and you eliminate one of three speed WRs, either Goodwin, John Hightower, or Quez Watkins, that probably makes more sense from a roster-building standpoint.

As stated, however, that is some real nit-picking.

COULDA: Added a blocker to complement Ertz and Goedert.

SHOULDA: Not put much emphasis at all at arguably the best position on the roster.

WOULDA: Worked out an extension for Ertz.

John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John every Monday and Friday on SIRIUSXM’s Tony Bruno Show with Harry Mayes, and every Tuesday and Thursday with Eytan Shander on SBNation Radio. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Eagles Bonding Through Current Events

Head coach Doug Pederson's decision to hold virtual team sessions is paying off, and it could serve Philly well as it seeks a return to Super Bowl

Ed Kracz

Coulda, Shoulda, Woulda: Justin Jefferson at No. 21

The Eagles went with Jalen Reagor in the first round over the LSU WR, in a move that surprised many and the two will be measured against each other for years to come

John McMullen

Training Camp Memo Sent to All 32 Teams

The NFL seems intent on proceeding with the opening of training camps at the end of July, with two requirements outlined

Ed Kracz

Eagles Jeffrey Lurie Issues Statement

The team's Chairman/CEO: "At times, I have too many words. At times, I have no words. But silence is not an option"

Ed Kracz

Coulda, Shoulda, Woulda: Jordan Howard as the RB2

With Howard leaving in free agency, there is some concern over the depth at running back after Miles Sanders and Boston Scott

John McMullen

Monday's Eagles Meetings Strike Chord with Jake Elliott, Jason Kelce

The Eagles kicker said a lot of time was spent listening to his black teammates share stories and experiences as America's racial chasm widens, while the team's center was inspired to release a statement after hearing DeSean Jackson talk

Ed Kracz

Eagles UDFA History Has Been Good, So Who's Next?

Philly's string of undrafted free agent hits have included Trey Burton and Corey Clement, among others, so here are five who could be 2020's surprises

Ed Kracz

Coulda, Shoulda, Woulda: Andy Dalton at Backup QB

This is the first installment that will look at what the Eagles could have done differently this offseason at each position, beginning with the quarterback spot

John McMullen

Lane Johnson, DeSean Jackson Recall Snow Bowl

The Eagles RT hosted the WR on his podcast and Johnson revealed his two favorite games, one of which was played in a blizzard seven years ago. What was the other?

Ed Kracz

DeSean Jackson on Possibility of No Fans and his 2013 Release

The Eagles WR was a guest on teammate Lane Johnson's podcast and the two agreed that players should be miked-up if stadiums are empty and Jackson still takes it personally that the team made up stories when they cut him seven years ago

Ed Kracz