Coulda, Shoulda, Woulda: TE is Close to Perfect

It’s not often that there are no question marks at a position for an NFL team. Generally, even when you have a star, depth could always be addressed.



For the Eagles, however, tight end is as close as it gets to a perfect position with two high-level performers in Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert.



So if you want to pick the biggest of nits you have to look at TE3 and say there could be an upgrade over the winner of a three-way faceoff between Josh Perkins, Alex Ellis, and rookie Noah Togiai.

Even when you look at things that way Howie Roseman has given Doug Pederson options, a flex TE in the one-time receiver Perkins, an H-back, movement type who can slip from fullback to inline in Ellis, and a more conventional TE in Tagiai, a high-level undrafted free agent.



If you want to play contrarian you need to look at the receiver position and what Roseman did there, essentially carpet-bombing things with speed and using three draft picks and a trade to build a track team.



Philadelphia sent the 190th overall selection to San Francisco for former Olympian Marquise Goodwin and the Niners ironically used that selection to take former Georgia tight end Charlie Woerner, who was mainly used as a blocking TE by the Bulldogs.



As good as Goedert is at that part of the game, he is also a high-level receiving threat so you can argue that the one thing the Eagles don’t have at the position is the extra offensive lineman type who could also handle things as an outlet receiver.



So whether it was Woerner or another TE like him and you eliminate one of three speed WRs, either Goodwin, John Hightower, or Quez Watkins, that probably makes more sense from a roster-building standpoint.



As stated, however, that is some real nit-picking.



COULDA: Added a blocker to complement Ertz and Goedert.



SHOULDA: Not put much emphasis at all at arguably the best position on the roster.



WOULDA: Worked out an extension for Ertz.



