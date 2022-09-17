Countdown to Kickoff: Vikings at Eagles

5...PLAYERS TO WATCH

Eagles WR DeVonta Smith - For the first time in both his college and pro careers, Smith was shut out in Detroit last week despite four targets. Both Nick Sirianni and Shane Steichen are well aware that they are going to need an invested Smith in the long run so expect them to deal up some early touches in the openers when it comes to game planning.

Eagles DT Javon Hargrave - The veteran was pedestrian against the Lions after a long layoff due to a toe injury. Perhaps it was Hargrave shaking off the rust and he should have an opportunity to make some noise against the Vikings’ interior which features a rookie at RG in Ed Ingram and a veteran center who has been one of the worst in the NFL in Garrett Bradbury.

Eagles Edge Rusher Hasson Reddick - Reddick didn’t generate much pressure in his debut with Philadelphia and that needs to change. Perhaps the Eagles will start moving Reddick inside to take advantage of matchups and get the $15 million pass rusher going.

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson - Jefferson is the player the Eagles missed out on to draft Jalen Reagor and he quickly turned into one of the best receivers in the NFL in an antiquated offense. With Kevin O’Connell on hand and bringing the “illusion of complexity” with LA Rams-like motion to the Vikings offense, Jefferson was a 'Where’s Waldo?' player in Week 1 against the Packers, piling up nine receptions for 182 yards and two TDs.

Vikings LB Jordan Hicks - The former Eagles defensive leader returns to Lincoln Financial Field as the same, savvy player he was in Philadelphia. Hicks piled up 14 tackles with a sack and a forced fumble in his Vikings debut.

4...KEY MATCHUPS

Vikings WRs vs. Eagles Pass Defense - If Week 1 is any indication Jefferson will line up all over the formation and even the backfield as Kevin O’Connell searches for cracks in Jonathan Gannon’s scheme. And if you pay too much attention to Jefferson, Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn can gash you.

Vikings CB Patrick Peterson vs. Eagles WR A.J. Brown - Peterson is one of the great CBs of his generation but has lost a step and Brown is at the height of his career. This is a matchup the Eagles could exploit.

Vikings OTs Brian O’Neill and Christian Darrisaw vs. Eagles Edge Rushers Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat- O’Neill is one of the better right tackles in the NFL not named Lane Johnson and Darrisaw looks like an emerging star. Reddick wasn’t as advertised in Detroit and Sweat was average. The latter needs to change quickly.

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook vs Eagles MLB T.J. Edwards - Cook is one of the most explosive backs in the league, who can beat you with speed or power. O’Connell is intent on getting his star RB more involved in the passing game as well. Most of the Eagles’ back seven struggled with tackling against the Lions and Edwards is the one pure downhill run-stuffer on the team.

3...THINGS TO KNOW

-After establishing a franchise-record 45.7% third-down conversion rate in 2021, the Eagles kicked off 2021 at a 58.8% clip (10-of-17). Philadelphia’s third-down defense is ranked 30th after Week 1, however, after falling apart in the second half against the Lions.

-Since becoming the Eagles’ full-time starter in 2021, Jalen Hurts is tied with Tom Brady for the second-most explosive plays (116) in the league over that span, trailing only LA Chargers QB Justin Herbert, who has 117.

-The Eagles had four different players score rushing TDs in Detroit (Hurts, Kenny Gainwell, Miles Sanders, and Boston Scott), the first time that’s happened in over 60 years since Oct. 22, 1961, at Dallas.

2... X-FACTORS

For the Eagles: The Crowd – Too many ignore the context in circumstances with NFL games fueling unrealistic expectations because the Eagles blew out a moribund Detroit team last season on Halloween at Ford Field. This time, it was a home opener in front of a raucous crowd that caused communication issues. On Monday, the Vikings have to deal with that, not the Eagles.

For the Vikings: PR/WR Jalen Reagor - Reagor wasn’t thrilled with how he was treated in Philadelphia after failing to live up to his first-round billing and the underachieving playmaker is looking for some revenge in his return. He barely plays on offense behind Jefferson, Adam Thielen, and K.J. Osborn so if it's coming it will be on a trick play or the punt return game.

1...PREDICTIONS

John McMullen (1-0, 1-0 vs. the spread) - You know the obtuse drill by now. If Jared Goff, D'Andre Swift, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Josh Reynolds put up 35 points what the heck are Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, and Adam Thielen going to do?

The correct answer is not as well despite Minnesota having the much better weapons. Week 2 means the Vikings are dealing with the home opener with obnoxious noise and a weak interior offensive line will be dealing with silent counts.

Those two tweaks to the equation should be enough for a bit of a market correction on the defensive side for Philadelphia and also don't undersell Kirk Cousins' sordid history on Monday nights.

The bet here is Jalen Hurts makes a big play in the fourth quarter to put the Eagles over the hump in a close game.

EAGLES 24, VIKINGS 23

Ed Kracz (1-0, 0-1 vs. the spread) - The Vikings could be the surprise team that pops up every year in the NFL. Their convincing win over the Green BayPackers was eye-opening, their offensive weapons plentiful, and Kirk Cousins is 6-3 against Philly in his career.

Plus, the Eagles haven't won a Week 2 game since 2016, and as a trend guy, that is something.

VIKINGS 30, EAGLES 27

