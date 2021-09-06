Dallas Goedert, Eagles Have Tabled Contract Extension Negotiations

The tight end revealed that the two sides have ended talks, though Goedert doesn't believe the reason has to to do with the return of Zach Ertz

Dallas Goedert insists he’s just as happy as the majority of Eagles fans to have Zach Ertz still on the roster heading into Week 1 of the NFL season.

There’s only one reason to think otherwise; the Eagles and Goedert no longer seem to be negotiating a long-term deal, a revelation Goedert made during a videoconference on Labor Day afternoon.

“We felt we’d have a deal done at this time of the year, but the team has decided to go a different way,” said Goedert.

The Ertz presence, something nobody thought possible these past eight months, has seemingly changed the Eagles’ view of their tight-end situation, though Goedert doesn’t view Ertz as the obstacle to what looked like somewhat smooth sailing to a contract extension heading into the summer.

“No, I don’t think so,” he said. “I think when the negotiations ended it wasn’t still sure if he was going to be here or not. But like I said, I’m happy he’s here. I had a four-year deal when I came into the league, I’m playing my last year and I’m excited to go out there and show what I can do.”

What he is now doing is playing for his next contract, whether that’s in Philadelphia or elsewhere.

And that could be viewed as equally surprising as Ertz’s most unexpected return.

“I’d love to have a contract,” Goedert said. “It takes little of that off knowing where you’re going to be for the next ‘X’ amount of years. But for me, I really don’t think about it that much.

"I’m fortunate to be able to play football, the game I love, I get to come out here and hang out with some of the coolest guys I ever met, so I’m just taking advantage of being able to play in the NFL and just not worry about that stuff.”

It was reported by SI.com Eagle Maven several months ago that head coach Nick Sirianni had talked to Ertz prior to OTAs to inform him that he would no longer be tight end No. 1, that he would be used on third downs primarily.

Predictably, Ertz wasn’t happy and opted to stay away from OTAs.

When it became clear Ertz was going to be a part of the picture, Sirianni talked again to Ertz and told him that he was back in their plans.

“Zach is a great football player,” said the coach on Monday. “As I've gotten to know Zach, he's a great person as well. So, the more football players we have on this team, the better players we have on this team, the better we're going to be.

“So, that is no exception there with Zach because he's a heck of a player and we're sure glad that we have him on this team…We've been game planning already, but really excited to game plan and continue game planning for a guy like Zach Ertz.”

Goedert believes there will be a role in the game plan for him as well.

Of course, he has to believe that.

He must also believe that playing the final year of his rookie deal, one that will pay him a base salary of $1.24 million, won’t become a distraction. It’s happened before, however, where contract issues can consume a players’ thoughts as the season goes along and ultimately affect his play.

It was seen with Ertz just last year.

“Football is the ultimate team game,” said Goedert. “I’m going to do whatever it takes to help this team to win, whether it’s me blocking, catching the ball, obviously I like to do it all. Playing tight end I get to do it all. Without the contract, it’s the same thing.

“I’m where my feet are. I’m right here, I’m going to work every day trying to get better and better each and every day. That’s my main concern. I’ll let my representation worry about all the logistics of the contract stuff.”

Goedert believes he is one of the top tight ends in the league. He believes Ertz is, too. Together, he insists, they will continue giving opposing defenses fits.

“Honestly, I feel like it gives more problems to the defense than it does to myself,” said Goedert when asked how he has handled the return of Ertz.

“All I’ve ever really known is playing with Zach. To have two of the top tight ends in the league, I think, is beneficial for us. I think we’ll be both be utilized. I’m just excited to play with him for another year.”

Goedert sounded at peace with the decision the Eagles have apparently made, though his play on the field will talk the loudest.

“I believe in what I can do,” he said. “I believe in being able to go out and perform and whatever happens, happens. Not too worried about my contract right now. Just want to focus on winning games, winning the division, and ultimately winning the Super Bowl.”

