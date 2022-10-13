Dallas Goedert Enjoying His Time in Space

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles are doing a good job getting the ball to Dallas Goedert in space this season.

Or is it the other way around?

Goedert has more space to operate because of the attention being given to the Eagles’ three Batmen – DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown, and Quez Watkins?

“Any time you have three guys that are really good athletes on the outside, you know, some guys are going to get more attention than others, and it does open up space,” said Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen.

“I think depending on what the defense does, that dictates where that ball is going to go and the space that's going to open up and if they want to double somebody, it creates matchups on other players. It definitely helps.”

Goedert says it has helped having those three receiving threats, but only to a point.

“There’s definitely a few plays where you feel that space, and there’s plays where they’re just playing normal defense,” he said on Wednesday.

“They’ve been crowding corners a lot, kind of shading a safety over there, but to be honest, the middle of the field is pretty similar to what it was. You just have to make sure you pick the right people and beat the right people.”

Whatever the case, Goedert is off to the best start of his five-year career.

He has 24 catches for 335 yards, giving him the third-most receiving yards of all tight ends in the league.

Baltimore’s Mark Andrews is first with 349 and Kansas City’s Travis Kelce 347.

Goedert is right there with them.

The tight end also has the second most yards after the catch of all players in the league with 272, just seven yards behind leader Austin Ekeler of the Chargers. Goedert is ahead of the Rams’ Cooper Kupp, who has 267.

Having some open space to roam is one reason for that. So is the way the Eagles use him in the screen game.

Another part is Goedert’s bull-like approach once he possesses the ball.

“It’s just something I always enjoy having the ball in my hands being able to run over smaller defenders, being able to make people miss,” he said.

“I’ve always enjoyed doing that. I just feel like no defensive back should be able to tackle me, so I definitely take pride running through people and trying to make people miss.”

Just like he doesn’t back away with the ball in his hands, he doesn’t do that either when called on to run block, something he has improved with since entering the league in 2018.

He will have that part of his game put to the test on Sunday night when the Dallas Cowboys and their stingy defense visit Lincoln Financial Field for a primetime NFC East battle.

The Cowboys have one of the best 1-2 edge rushers in the league with Micah parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence.

“They’re both good players, the strength of their defense,” he said. “I look forward to it. I’m not going to shy away from that ever. The better they are, the better you have to come to play and be ready for them. I’m looking forward to my opportunities against both of them.”

