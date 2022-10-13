Skip to main content
Dallas Goedert Enjoying His Time in Space

USA Today

Dallas Goedert Enjoying His Time in Space

The Eagles tight end has been able to roam more freely and is among the leaders among tight ends in receiving yards and among all NFL players in yards after the catch
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles are doing a good job getting the ball to Dallas Goedert in space this season.

Or is it the other way around?

Goedert has more space to operate because of the attention being given to the Eagles’ three Batmen – DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown, and Quez Watkins?

“Any time you have three guys that are really good athletes on the outside, you know, some guys are going to get more attention than others, and it does open up space,” said Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen.

“I think depending on what the defense does, that dictates where that ball is going to go and the space that's going to open up and if they want to double somebody, it creates matchups on other players. It definitely helps.”

Goedert says it has helped having those three receiving threats, but only to a point.

“There’s definitely a few plays where you feel that space, and there’s plays where they’re just playing normal defense,” he said on Wednesday.

“They’ve been crowding corners a lot, kind of shading a safety over there, but to be honest, the middle of the field is pretty similar to what it was. You just have to make sure you pick the right people and beat the right people.”

Whatever the case, Goedert is off to the best start of his five-year career.

He has 24 catches for 335 yards, giving him the third-most receiving yards of all tight ends in the league.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Baltimore’s Mark Andrews is first with 349 and Kansas City’s Travis Kelce 347.

Goedert is right there with them.

The tight end also has the second most yards after the catch of all players in the league with 272, just seven yards behind leader Austin Ekeler of the Chargers.  Goedert is ahead of the Rams’ Cooper Kupp, who has 267.

Having some open space to roam is one reason for that. So is the way the Eagles use him in the screen game.

Another part is Goedert’s bull-like approach once he possesses the ball.

“It’s just something I always enjoy having the ball in my hands being able to run over smaller defenders, being able to make people miss,” he said. 

“I’ve always enjoyed doing that. I just feel like no defensive back should be able to tackle me, so I definitely take pride running through people and trying to make people miss.”

Just like he doesn’t back away with the ball in his hands, he doesn’t do that either when called on to run block, something he has improved with since entering the league in 2018.

He will have that part of his game put to the test on Sunday night when the Dallas Cowboys and their stingy defense visit Lincoln Financial Field for a primetime NFC East battle.

The Cowboys have one of the best 1-2 edge rushers in the league with Micah parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence.

“They’re both good players, the strength of their defense,” he said. “I look forward to it. I’m not going to shy away from that ever. The better they are, the better you have to come to play and be ready for them. I’m looking forward to my opportunities against both of them.”

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.

In This Article (1)

Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

Mike McCarthy
News

After Routine Start, Mike McCarthy's Conference Calls Turns to the Fans

By Ed Kracz
Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs
News

'Eagles Killer' Trevon Diggs Will Be Difficult Test

By John McMullen
Haason Reddick pressures Kyler Murray
News

Haason Reddick Perplexed Over Roughing the Passer Rules

By Ed Kracz
Dicker copy
News

Cameron Dicker Keeps Eagles' Awards Streak Alive

By Ed Kracz
Kyzir White (43) tracks down Cardinals QB Kyler Murray
News

Already Playing Well, Jonathan Gannon Believes Defense's Best Days Are Still Ahead

By Ed Kracz
IMG_8784
News

Explaining the Eagles' Scale Back to Walkthrough Wednesday

By John McMullen
Jalen Hurts runs for yards vs. Cardinals in Week 5
Opinion

Jalen Hurts is Running More and Could be Impacted by New Concussion Protocol

By Ed Kracz
Nick Sirianni coaching against the Cardinals in Week 5
Podcast

EAGLES UNFILTERED: Recapping Eagles 20-17 Win in Arizona

By Ed Kracz