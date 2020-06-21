EagleMaven
Dallas Goedert Punched at South Dakota Restaurant

John McMullen

One of the Eagles' top young players was assaulted at a South Dakota restaurant on Friday night, a league source confirmed to SI.com.

Tight end Dallas Goedert, 25, was taken to the hospital as a precaution after the incident, described as being an unprovoked sucker-punch while out with his family, per a second source. NJ. Com was the first to report the story.

Goedert has since returned home and there is believed to be no significant damage.

About to enter his third NFL season as one of the best young TEs in football, Goedert finished second on the team last season with 58 receptions for 607 yards and five touchdowns behind only fellow tight end Zach Ertz, a three-time Pro Bowl selection.

The duo of Ertz and Goedert is considered to be the best in the NFL at the TE position.

Originally, a 2018 second-round pick in the 2018 draft out of South Dakota State, Goedert played in a career-high 66 percent of the Eagles’ offensive snaps last season.

Goedert grew up in Britton, S.D. He was a two-time FCS All-American with the Jackrabbits, amassing 1,000-plus receiving yards as a junior and senior while totaling a school-record 92 receptions in 2016.

John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John every Monday and Friday on SIRIUSXM’s Tony Bruno Show with Harry Mayes, and every Tuesday and Thursday with Eytan Shander on SBNation Radio. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

