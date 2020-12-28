Doug Pederson Makes Sales Pitch for Job, Wants More Input in Evaluation Process

The coach also apologized to the fans for a terrible season, plus what he had to say to owner Jeffrey Lurie via the media

Doug Pederson went public on Monday afternoon with a sales pitch to his boss Jeffrey Lurie about keeping his job as the Eagles’ head coach, intimated that he would like more input in the player evaluation process, and apologized to the team’s fan base for a season in ruins.

“I know exactly how to get things fixed,” said Pederson, a day after his team fell to 4-10-1 with an ugly 37-17 beatdown by the Dallas Cowboys.

“We’ve won a lot of games around here, we’ve been in the postseason three out of the five years I’ve been here, a championship and all that. I’ve seen it, I’ve done it and that’s where my confidence lies.”

Pederson admitted that he has not talked to the Eagles owner or anyone in the front office about whether or not he would be back in 2021, saying that his conversations with Lurie are just about the season that is ongoing.

The coach wasn't done.

He said he would like more input in the evaluation of talent, presumably meaning during the draft process as well as in free agency.

“I want to be a part of the solution," said Pederson. "I want to be a part of the evaluation process. I want to be a voice that's heard, and I want to have that collaborative communication with (GM) Howie (Roseman) and his staff and be a part of that process.”

Pederson, though, backed off a bit when it came to going further and actually making the selections, perhaps knowing that could threaten the control Roseman has over that part of the process and to try to win a power struggle with Roseman could ultimately cost him his job.

Roseman already lost one power struggle, to Chip Kelly in 2015, and it’s not likely he would lose one to Pederson. Nor does Pederson want that much responsibility, only more of a say in the evaluation process.

“I don't necessarily want to cross that line because it takes you away from doing your job as the head football coach,” he said. “I like being on the football side of things as a former football player and obviously now a coach. That's where my passion lies, but yet, I want to be part of the solution. I want to help evaluate and help bring guys in here that can help us win.”

Finally, the coach reached out to an angry fan base that, for the most part, wants to see a thorough house cleaning by Lurie that would include firing Roseman, Pederson, or both.

“I just sit here today and just have to apologize to the fans,” said Pederson. “Really just this is not what we expected. It's not what I expected back in training camp and the early part of the season.

But I know in my heart that this is a great place to play, a great place to coach. We do have the best fans. When we win, it's unbelievable. It's exciting. I know we can get back to that level.”

