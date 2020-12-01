Doug Pederson's Days Could Be Numbered, Considers Surrendering Play-Calling

PHILADELPHIA – Doug Pederson looked like the coach of a 3-7-1 team on Tuesday morning, which is to say tired, beaten down, and seemingly resigned to his fate.

We could be witnessing the death rattle of Pederson’s final weeks as the Eagles’ head coach.

Pederson was asked if he has received any assurances from owner Jeffry Lurie if he will make it through the season.

“I haven’t been reassured one way or another, no,” he said.

If he feels like his job is in jeopardy, he isn’t saying.

“Listen, I’ve been around this league for a long time, 25 years as a player and a coach,” he said. “We’re always evaluated by our performance, and right now, that’s obviously not my concern as far as that decision goes. That’s out of my hands.

“What’s in my hands, in my control, is getting the team prepared and ready for Green Bay this weekend. I’m not going there mentally. I’m looking forward to playing again this week and get on the grass (Wednesday) with the players.”

Just three years ago, Pederson won a Super Bowl. Some may call it a fluke, but really who cares how it was won? Fact is, it was a historic victory and season.

The fall from that to this is a long story that involves numerous injuries and, even more importantly, questionable personnel decisions from GM Howie Roseman.

Pederson said his relationship with Lurie is good, adding that the owner did not come to him with any declaration about playing or not playing rookie Jalen Hurts over struggling Carson Wentz.

“We communicate a lot throughout the week,” said Pederson about Lurie. “We have our typical weekly meeting and cover a lot of ground. But that relationship is good. Listen, some of these questions might be for Mr. Lurie obviously, but my job is to prepare the team and get ready for Green Bay.”

Perhaps there is a slight crack in the façade, though, when Pederson didn’t immediately shoot down the idea of giving up some or all of the play-calling.

In the past, that is something he has insisted on doing, calling it the favorite part of his job.

On Tuesday, he said this: “I take pride in play calling and I look at everything. I got to take everything into consideration. If I feel like I get stuck or in a rut, I definitely would consider giving that up. So, it's definitely on the table. I wouldn't say that's off the table.”

Later, the coach said that he didn’t feel if he was in a rut, but added again, the idea of giving up some or all could be an option.

“If I feel like I ever get to that spot, then I would consider for a game, a half, or whatever, letting somebody else do that if that helps us win,” he said.

If there has been any quit in Pederson’s players, it hasn’t been evident.

Pederson has always been a player’s coach, and for them to quit on him now would be the ultimate betrayal.

“When stuff goes bad, they try to weed out the ones who don’t want to be here and I don’t see that,” said Brandon Graham in the aftermath of a 23-17 loss to the Seahawks that wasn’t that close.

“I don’t see people not wanting to be here. People are definitely coming to work every day, but we have to keep on holding people accountable to a high standard. …I feel like Doug got us fighting and we always going to fight for whoever is there, but I think definitely, we’re trying to make sure we keep him here.”

That time may be gone.

How does one come back from directing an offense that does not look prepared to start games?

How can you explain a team averaging 4.3 points in the first half of the last six games and an offense that goes long stretches before it picks up an initial first down?

The Eagles didn’t get their initial first down against Seattle until less than five minutes remained in the half. Against the Ravens earlier in the season there were just over seven minutes left in the second half before it happened.

Pederson admitted that he “struggles with the whys.”

“I'm not going to sit here and throw people under the bus,” he said. “…It's frustrating because we do prep and practice and study and meet all week long, and coaches spend countless hours putting game plans together and trying to somehow come up with a plan that can beat your opponent.

“And then whether it's execution or sometimes physically you just get beat, it's a frustrating thing.”

Get the latest Eagles news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the EagleMaven page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow me on Twitter @kracze.