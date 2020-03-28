Eagles 5 Needs With NFL Draft Approaching

Free agency isn’t over.

It has slowed down, though.

After dedicating much of their time to the defense since the league’s new year began earlier this month, the Eagles’ remaining needs seem fairly obvious as the 2020 NFL Draft draws closer.

Think offense.

For the other 31 NFL teams, the needs are very varied. Sports Illustrated and MMQB took a look at the needs for all 32 teams and potential draft targets for each of them.

Here’s how I see the Eagles’ needs:

Receiver

Offensive line depth

Linebacker

Edge rusher

Running back

Even with an offseason dedicated to defense, a linebacker and edge rusher remain two areas of concern.

The Eagles signed free agent linebacker Jatavis Brown, but they need more.

On the edge, they could be losing Vinny Curry in free agency. That leaves Brandon Graham and Derek Barnett has the starters with a mostly untested bunch in the wings: Josh Sweat, Daeshon Hall, Genard Avery, Shareef Miller and maybe Joe Ostman.

Could the Eagles need another cornerback or safety?

Sure, but right now they could line up and play today with what they have on the back end.

Offensively, the Eagles could probably lineup with what they have but it’s not enough.

It’s obvious that a receiver or two or three are needed, and it clearly tops the th list of needs.

The only receivers on the roster who saw time last year are DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Greg Ward.

Jeffery is rehabbing an injury and may not be ready for opening day, whenever that might be.

Jackson is 33 and coming off surgery for a core muscle tear.

Arcega-Whiteside had a disappointing rookie season.

Ward had a nice six-game run, but can the former longtime practice squad receiver hold up over 16 games?

Offensive line depth is a very underrated need.

Jon Runyan, Michigan OL Ed Kracz

The Eagles lost valuable swing tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai in free agency and left tackle Jason Peters, though still a free agent, is not expected back, which means last year’s backup, Andre Dillard, will be cast in the starting role.

As for running back, well the Eagles have just three: Miles Sanders, Boston Scott and Elijah Holyfield.

It’s not enough, especially for a head coach in Doug Pederson who rode a three-headed backfield to a Super Bowl title in 2017.

The Eagles need more.

At this point, the answers are more likely to come in the draft.