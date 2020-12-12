Eagles Add to Roster, place Jason Peters on IR

Philly added a pair of cornerbacks and will have two new linebackers on hand when they host the Saints on Sunday

There could be some new faces contributing for the Eagles when they host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday after the Eagles placed offensive lineman Jason Peters on Injured Reserve.

Peters 17th NFL season ended on Friday when head coach Doug Pederson said he had elected to have surgery on a toe injury that had bothered him most of the season, and even had landed him on IR for four games earlier in the year.

The team added a pair of cornerbacks in Kevon Seymour and Jameson Houston from the practice squad on Saturday. They also reached into the practice squad to promote linebacker Rashad Smith and announced that linebacker Joe Bachie has cleared COVID-19 protocols and added to the 53-man roster.

Seymour has been on the practice squad since being added on Dec. 2. Seymour, 27, has good length at 6-foot and weighs 185 pounds. He was a sixth-round draft pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2016 out of USC and played in 15 games.

Houston is 5-11, 200 pounds, and a rookie free agent out of Baylor who was originally signed by the Cleveland Browns, was released and signed by the Carolina Panthers and released again.

The Eagles needed to boost the secondary with cornerback Michael Jacquet ruled out with a hamstring injury. Safety Rudy Ford is also out, and Grayland Arnold is questionable. Both have hamstring injuries.

Linebacker T.J. Edwards is also out with a hamstring injury, so the Eagles elevated Smith, who was a three-year starter at Florida Atlantic but went undrafted. The 6-1, 220-pound Smith was signed by the Chicago Bears after the draft then was signed to the active roster of the Dallas Cowboys.

Smith didn’t make it into a game with the Cowboys and was waived on Oct. 26.

Bachie was signed by the Saints after going undrafted despite a strong career at Michigan State, where he made 34 starts with 285 tackles, including 27.5 for loss, eight sacks, and five interceptions.

Bachie will wear No. 59, Seymour No. 41, Houston No. 46, and Smith No. 53.

Interestingly, running back Jordan Howard was not promoted from the practice squad after having a role last week against Green Bay.

