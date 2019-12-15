Eagles Again Decide to Play with Just 3 Healthy Receivers

LANDOVER, MD - For the second straight week, and in another must-win game, the Eagles will take the field on Sunday with just three healthy receivers, and neither of them are the three pass catchers the team had pinned their hopes to at the start of the season.

Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson are on Injured Reserve and Nelson Agholor will miss his second straight game with a knee injury when the Eagles (6-7) play the Washington Redskins (3-10) at FedEx Field.

Jeffery was placed on Injured Reserve during the week. He was one of the healthy three that lined up against the New York Giants on Monday night, until he suffered a Lisfranc injury early in the second quarter. The injury will require surgery for Jeffery.

Jackson had surgery in early November to correct a sports hernia.

The Eagles’ three receivers are rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and two recent practice squad callups, Greg Ward, who was promoted in Week 12, and Rob Davis, who was elevated midweek.

The threesome has combined for 20 catches, 220 yards and one touchdown.

The touchdown belongs to Arcega-Whiteside, who made a 15-yard TD against the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 1.

Davis has one of the catches and that came while he was with the Redskins for weeks two, three and four this season.

After Jeffery went down last week, the Eagles had backup quarterback Josh McCown catching some passes on the sideline in case he was needed. The team was fortunate to have tight end Josh Perkins available. Perkins was shifted to receiver and contributed five receptions for 37 yards against the Giants.

Pederson is hoping not to have a repeat of that dire scenario against the Redskins.

In addition to the three receivers, the Eagles have six other skill position players available, including tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert.

The others are Perkins, who was called up from the practice squad prior to playing the Giants, and running backs Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, and Jay Ajayi.

Running back Jordan Howard will miss his fifth straight game with a shoulder injury.

“I look at it as nine bodies, with tight ends, runners and receivers, so we have everything covered that way,” said Pederson. “We have a plan to the plan to the plan to the plan if we lose a guy during the course of the game. It's where we are right now as a team, as an offense.

“Guys are working extremely hard. I'm excited about the guys that get an opportunity. You've seen the improvement with J.J., you’ve seen the improvement with Greg Ward, and Boston Scott coming on now. So, I'm looking forward to watching these guys play.”