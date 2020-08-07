Eagles Attempting to Build Chemistry While Staying Socially Distant

Chemistry contributed a big assist in the Eagles first Super Bowl championship three seasons ago.

The locker room was tight.

There was no animosity, no jealousy, no controversy.

There’s no DeMarco Murray holding secret conversations with owner Jeffrey Lurie on the airplane trip back from a road game or Michael Bennett barking at defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz after being removed from a game.

Succeeding in football is more than just blocking, tackling, running, catching, and throwing. It’s about forging positive relationships, and that is what has made the offseason of social distancing and virtual meetings so difficult.

“It throws a little wrench into it,” said safety Rodney McLeod on a videoconference call on Thursday. “You miss out on OTAs. That’s a period where you build that chemistry and guys are fortunate enough to get a lot of reps, especially these newcomers that we have. (Darius) Slay, (Nickell) Robey-Coleman, Will Parks.”

Even now, the offense and defense practice separately during this odd training camp, which has begun with conditioning and one-hour walkthroughs. Next week, the helmets will come on and maybe then the two units will share a field.

“The toughest part about this whole thing is you’re losing the camaraderie between the guys, and you’re losing the interactions with the defensive guys,” said tight end Zach Ertz on a videoconference call Friday afternoon. “I don’t see a lot of the defensive guys. We’re not allowed to have a lot of conversations with some of the new guys. For me, the relationship part of this business has always been the best part.

“I’ve met so many guys, developed so many close friendships over the years. Football is not necessarily the same when you’re not allowed to build those relationships.”

The days continue to fall away, with the season-opener set for just 37 days heading into the weekend.

That’s not much time to forge bonds, to like the person next to you well enough to want to fight for him when a game begins.

It is that way with every team in the NFL, as they deal with this strange, pandemic-addled world.

“That was definitely a challenging aspect that probably hasn’t been highlighted as much with everything else going on - not being in the same room as the rookies was definitely odd,” said seventh-round pick, defensive end Casey Toohill last week.

Toohill worked out in the weeks leading up to the NFL Scouting Combine with linebacker Dante Olson and tight end Noah Togiai, both of whom ended up going undrafted but signed by the Eagles after the draft ended.

“As soon as we got here, a lot of us just clicked. I think that’s how kind of sometimes how things work. It’s been great being with other rookie D-linemen, getting to know them better. I’m just hoping to continue to form those friendships and bonds now that we’re finally here.”

With time ticking down until Sept. 13 when the Eagles have a date with the Washington Football Team in Landover, Md., is there enough time to build chemistry?

“The tight end room, we’re able to kind of jump around, keep it light-hearted,” said Ertz. “The thing that you’ll never be able to replicate is that overall team camaraderie. I think we’re banding together now - socially distanced at that. I think we’re starting to develop those relationships.”

Added McLeod: “Even though we have six weeks until the first game, we’re trying to take advantage of every minute and second and hour that we have together here. We’re still all together even though we’re spaced out. We’re building our chemistry and connection right now. Guys are getting up to speed, taking it a step further, and doing what they have to do.”

