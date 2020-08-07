EagleMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Eagles Bringing Back Vinny Curry

Ed Kracz

It’s getting late at the free-agent market, but it is still open for business, as the Eagles showed when they agreed on Friday to bring back defensive lineman Vinny Curry for one season.

Curry chose to return to the Eagles after weighing what was reportedly a bigger financial offer from the Cleveland Browns, and that is a testament to how Curry feels about an organization he grew up rooting for in Neptune, N.J., where he had a bedroom plastered with Eagles posters and memorabilia.

The Eagles selected Curry, 32, in the second of the 2012 NFL Draft, the 59th player taken overall.

The addition of Curry likely rules out the Eagles trying to trade for Jacksonville’s Yannick Ngakoue or signing free agents Jadeveon Clowney or Everson Griffen.

Curry has registered back-to-back seasons with five sacks, one with the Eagles last year, the other in his one season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has 29.5 sacks and was a key cog in the Eagles’ 2017 Super Bowl LII triumph before leaving for Tampa Bay as a free agent.

Curry gives the Eagles some experience at defensive end, which had been a bit short in that department with Brandon Graham and Derek Barnett as the only two players with much playing time.

Josh Sweat, 23, got some 355 defensive snaps (34 percent) in 2019, recording four sacks.

After that, the Eagles have undersized Genard Avery, Shareef Miller, a fourth-round pick in 2019 who didn’t get on the field as a rookie, Joe Ostman, who missed all of last year with a knee injury suffered in preseason, and rookie seventh-round pick Casey Toohill.

Defensive tackle Malik Jackson could also switch out to play defensive end, though it’s a move Jackson has said in the past he would prefer not to make.

That tepid resistance didn’t stop defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz from talking about that possibility last week.

“You know, Malik has played some defensive end in the past,” said Schwartz. “He’s been a 3-4 defensive end in the past … He’s got great use of hands. He’s a really smart player. He’s got great length. He’s tall, he’s long and things like that.

“In our past, we’ve had guys who have played defensive end and defensive tackle. Malik can do some of those things for us … (GM) Howie (Roseman) has had the same philosophy that you can never have enough defensive linemen. It’s one of the positions that you truly rotate players through.”

Curry, who also offers position flexibility with the ability to move inside to tackle, is now, once again, a part of that rotation.

Get the latest Eagles news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of EagleMaven page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow me on Twitter @kracze.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

‘Coach M’ Brings Some Cachet to Back End of Eagles Defense

Marquand Manuel wasn't the biggest splash the Eagles made in their secondary but it might be the most important

John McMullen

Underrated RB Tom Woodeshick is Eagles' Top No. 37

The No. 37 creates some lasting memories for older fans who got to see Tom Woodeshick turn into a Pro Bowl running back

John McMullen

Marquise Goodwin Remains Only Eagles Player to Skip 2020 as Deadline Passes

League-wide a total of 66 players opted-out dueo to the COVID-19 pandemic and the tally on deadline day was five

John McMullen

Rodney McLeod, Jalen Mills Working Closely to Shore Up Back End of Defense

The veteran McLeod is helping tutor Mills, who is making the transition to safety in a mostly virtual offseason

Ed Kracz

'Intelligent' Weight Gain is on Casey Toohill's Plate

Casey Toohill's goal is to get bigger and stronger while also keeping the athleticism that made him special at Stanford

John McMullen

Go Back to the 1960s to Find Best to Wear No. 38 for Eagles

That would be Sam Baker, who transitioned from star college running back to kicker who lasted 15 years in NFL

Ed Kracz

Fletcher Cox Believes in Derek Barnett, Excited About DT Rotation

The Eagles defensive tackle spoke about his position group during a videoconference call

Ed Kracz

Opt-out was never an Option for Fletcher Cox

The potential of opting out of the 2020 NFL season over the COVID-19 pandemic never entered Fletcher Cox's mind

John McMullen

Underestimate Carson Wentz, Miles Sanders at your Own Fantasy Risk

The Eagles QB and RB appear poised for big seasons, and that should draw serious consideration when it comes time to draft your fantasy team

Ed Kracz

One Season with No. 39 is all Sheldon Brown Needed

If you’re an Eagles fan you will remember the efficient, hard-hitting Sheldon Brown wearing No. 24, but his rookie year he went with 39

John McMullen