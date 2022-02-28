Eagles Could be Mexico-Bound this Fall

Arizona, one of Philly's 2022 opponents, was picked to host a game in Mexico City, and a Jalen Hurts-Kyler Murray rematch could be enticing for the NFL

It makes some sense, perhaps enough that it might be wise to update those passports if you are an Eagles fan.

Arizona was selected on Monday as one of five NFL teams that will play an international game this season, with the Cardinals set to host a game in Mexico City as one of their home dates.

Now, the NFL could go with an NFC West division foe since it is the best division in the league, so maybe the Super Bowl champion Rams or 49ers get the Mexico game vs. Arizona.

The Cardinals, though, might want to play an important division game at home, closer to its fans.

If that’s the case, then the pickings are reduced to four non-division opponents:

Eagles, Chiefs, Chargers, and Patriots.

Two of the teams on the Cardinals’ 2022 home schedule are among those chosen to play internationally this fall – the Saints (in London) and the Buccaneers (in Germany). So, they’re out. The other teams tabbed to play in London are the Jaguars and Packers.

There’s no doubt that the Chiefs, Chargers, and Patriots would be big draws, especially the QB matchups: Murray vs. Justin Herbert or Murray vs. Mac Jones or Murray vs. Patrick Mahomes. All dandies.

Of course, this is all contingent on Murray still being a member of the Cardinals. On Monday, his agent put out a statement saying that the QB wants to be paid, and the speculation that ensued is Murray wants a contract like the one Josh Allen got with Buffalo.

Allen signed a $258 million extension in 2021, after three seasons in the league. The contract has a $150M guarantee for injury with about $100M that was fully guaranteed at signing.

Jalen Hurts accounted for all four Eagles touchdowns in a 33-26 loss in Arizona two years ago. USA Today

Even if Murray moves on, Arizona will still need an opponent in Mexico. His presence would add to the flavor of whatever the matchup is, however.

Murray vs. Jalen Hurts happened once, and it was electric.

It happened in Week 15 two years ago.

That 2020 game had been under consideration to be played in Mexico since Arizona was chosen to host a game there that year. COVID-19 prevented it from happening, though.

So, maybe that it does this time.

As it was, Hurts and Murray went toe-to-toe in Arizona instead.

They both accounted for four touchdowns each - three via the pass and one rushing.

Hurts, making just the second start of his career and after the Eagles benched Carson Wentz, threw for 338 yards, which was, obviously, a career-high at the time but a number that has been passed twice since – at Dallas the following week with 342 and last year with 387 vs. the Chiefs.

Interestingly, all three games were losses.

The inflated numbers were helped by a defense that couldn’t stop either of those three teams and Hurts had to play catchup.

In that game against the Cardinals, the Eagles fell behind 16-0 after one quarter before Hurts rallied them with 20 points in the second quarter. Still, Arizona led 26-20 at halftime and went on to win 33-26.

Murray was equally brilliant, with 26 completions in 37 attempts for 406 yards.

Another angle that could land the Eagles in Mexico City, one that was played up a bit two years ago is the Oklahoma story. Hurts, of course, succeeded Murray at the University of Oklahoma.

Perhaps the biggest reason, however, that could put the Eagles on a flight south of the border doesn’t even have to do with on-field matchups, but fans.

Eagles fans are known for traveling anywhere. They would flock to Mexico, definitely more than what is a lukewarm fan base in Los Angeles for the Chargers.

Provided, of course, those passports are up to date.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation EaglesToday and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglestoday.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.