Eagles Could be Without Two Key Players for Rest of Season

PHILADELPHIA – Doug Pederson sounded on Tuesday as is the Eagles could be without two of their top players for the rest of the season, with receiver Alshon Jeffery and right tackle Lane Johnson suffering injuries in Monday night’s 23-17 overtime win against the New York Giants.

The Eagles coach seemed to hold out some hope that maybe Johnson could return, calling the second-quarter ankle injury a week-to-week situation. There are just three weeks left in the regular season, though the Eagles (6-7) are still in the mix for a playoff spot should they find a way to win the NFC East.

Pederson said that Jeffery’s injury is more significant. Jeffery suffered a foot injury early in the second quarter.

“I am waiting on one more test result later this afternoon,” said Pederson about Jeffery. “We have to do a course of action, a plan, with him pretty soon.”

Pederson didn’t want to comment on a question about the injury being season ending.

“It’s significant but will wait until I get this last test result this afternoon,” said the coach. “We definitely have a couple guys on the practice squad if we need to make a move. Obviously, we could look outside the building if we need to, but we’re going to work through that (Tuesday) and try to get something in place here pretty quick. We’re back on the field (Wednesday).”

Cornerback Jalen Mills also left the game late with an elbow injury, but Pederson said Mills is day-to-day and will wear an elbow brace.

The Eagles went into Monday’s game with just three healthy receivers, with Jeffery, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Greg Ward. They finished the fame with only one after Arcega-Whiteside went out late with what looked like a shoulder injury. Pederson said Arcega-Whiteside is fine.

“It is difficult to go in with three, but the guys that did play, J.J., Greg, Perk (tight end Josh Perkins), Boston (Scott) did an outstanding job and that really helped us win this game,” said Pederson.

The coach said that Halapoulivaati Vaitai will likely step in for Johnson. Vaitai filled in when Johnson went out.

“We’ll look at everything,” said Pederson. “I thought Big V (Vaitai) did a nice job. He and (right guard) Brandon (Brooks) side by side, so right now we would consider just keeping that status quo.”

Pederson said that the status of receiver Nelson Agholor and is ailing knee is a situation that is “still up in the air.” Agholor was questionable going into Monday’s game, but he was a game-day scratch.