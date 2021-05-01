Philadelphia Eagles home
EAGLES DAY 3 DRAFT TRACKER: Follow the Picks as They Happen

Philly is scheduled to make eight selections on the final day of the 2021 NFL Draft, with four coming in the sixth round
The Eagles have made three picks over the first two days of the draft, and none were a cornerback.

Here's the way the first two days have gone:

First round:

Trade up from No. 12 to No. 10 with the Cowboys and selected Alabama's Heisman Trophy-winning WR DeVonta Smith.

Second round:

Went back to Alabama to take center/guard Landon Dickerson with the 37th overall selection.

Third round:

Traded back three spots with the Carolina Panthers in return for a sixth-round pick, No. 189 overall, and picked defensive tackle Milton Williams.

That is a receiver, interior offensive lineman, and a defensive tackle.

Here we go with day three.

