Eagles Defense Pleased to See Carson Wentz taking Ownership of Bad Play

PHILADELPHIA – The defensive leaders on the Eagles continue to back quarterback Carson Wentz as criticism of his game and the possibility of benching him ramps up with each passing week after another loss is added to the record.

Fletcher Cox reportedly approached Wentz on the plane ride back from Cleveland two weeks ago to reassure the struggling signal-caller that the team has his back.

Brandon Graham said earlier this week that he likes what he has seen from Wentz as he endures the greatest trials and tribulations of his career.

“The first step is admitting that your bad and that’s what I love that Carson did,” said Graham.

The defensive end said that when the leaders talked to the team this week, Wentz stepped up and took ownership of his poor play.

Head coach Doug Pederson joined the defense on Friday, though he has been on the defense team since the struggles began months ago.

Pederson said he and Wentz have talked about ownership for the past month, not only in his play but letting others know as well.

“He understands he needs to play better,” said the coach. “For him to stand up and take ownership with the team and really, quite frankly, show vulnerability, I think is a sign of growth in any player. We’ve had several players do that this week.

“It just shows our young players, and I still consider Carson in that young, only five years in, still relatively young in this league, that they’re showing signs of maturity and growth and leadership ability, especially from your quarterback. It was good to see and conversations he and I have had over the last month, hopefully, maybe have kind of spurred him in that right direction.”

Wentz showing that side of himself was clearly appreciated.

“He knew he had to own some of the stuff that he’s been doing,” said Graham. “At the same time, he let us know that he’s working his butt off to make sure he starts doing a lot of stuff better. That’s all people want to hear, you take ownership of yours and we can move on.

"That’s how you build relationships taking ownership of what you do and now let’s do something about it.”

Wentz is leading the league in two categories nobody wants to be leading in – sacks taken (46) and interceptions (15).

“What I like is this week he’s just been doing something about it in practice, trying to bring energy to the offensive side, trying to make it fun and competitive,” said Graham. “Instead of the defense being all hyped and stuff, we’ve seen the offense get out there when they’re making plays. That’s what you need. You need that energy to pass off and rub off on other people.”

The takeaway, of course, is that maybe that wasn’t always the case, that the offense was sluggish in practice and that has translated into games, and that has certainly been the case.

It is an offense that has yet to score 30 points in a game, sharing that distinction with the winless New York Jets. It is an offense that has averaged 4.3 points in the first half of the last six games and has gone long stretches without picking up a first down.

“Some people aren’t ready to go to practice sometimes, but if some people on the team come out with that energy and start making plays, it’s infectious and people start to pick it up some because, man, those boys are out here getting it, I can’t look bad.,” said Graham. “I have to have some pride about me and go out and do it.

"If we continue to have fun and not worry about what people say, because they ain’t controlling what we’re doing now, so why not put the work in? That’s the kind of mindset and approach we’re going with this week.

"The worst has happened to us already. Nobody expects us to do nothing. They expect us to fold and say forget it, let’s wrap up 2020, and let’s get ready for 2021. That’s not where we’re trying to go. There’s still a lot of ball left.”

