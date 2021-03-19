Eagles Didn't Chase JuJu Smith-Schuster

Philly wasn't in the mix for the veteran receiver who returned to Pittsburgh on a one-year deal.

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles were prepared to finally make a splash in free agency, attempting to lure receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster across the state with a multi-year deal with more than $8 million per season.

Or were they?

Those were the dueling narratives ESPN’s Adam Schefter put out Friday afternoon after the fifth-year receiver out of Southern California re-upped with the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year deal for $8M.

According to NFL sources, two AFC powerhouses - Baltimore and Kansas City - were also in on the bidding for Smith-Schuster, 24, a player who has amassed 308 receptions for 3,726 yards and 26 touchdowns over his first four NFL seasons after arriving as a second-round pick in the 2017 draft.

First, Schefter indicated Smith-Schuster turned down more money and multiple years from the Eagles who emerged as a “secret suitor,” only to correct the record moments later.

What likely happened is that Smith-Schuster’s agent tried to bolster his client’s demand around the league only to be corrected by the Eagles.

The claim from Philadelphia is that JuJu’s camp contacted the Eagles to gauge their interest and the Eagles were never serious in their pursuit, no doubt hampered by the team’s salary-cap woes.

The Eagles certainly need help at WR and could use a proven commodity like Smith-Schuster. They are entering a transition phase after releasing veterans DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery.

Currently, second-year receiver Jalen Reagor, the Eagles’ first-round pick in 2020, is penciled in as a starter, with slot specialist Greg Ward and either Travis Fulgham or J.J. Arcega-Whiteside at the X spot.

Also around are two other 2020 draft picks - John Hightower and Quez Watkins - long with Deontay Burnett.

"I think (GM) Howie (Roseman) and his staff have done such a good job, again, of getting the good, young talent in here," said head coach Nick Sirianni. "For sure, just like we talked about with the quarterback class, there are some great wide receivers (in the draft). This is a deep wide receiver class.

"But what we do is look through all our options, we watch the tape on all the guys, do our homework on all the guys. Like every other position, we do whatever we need to do to improve the Eagles and make the position as good as we can possibly make the position."

As far as the upcoming draft, the receiver position is expected to be in the mix at No. 6 overall for the Eagles with LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase and the Alabama duo of Jaylen Waddle and Heisman Trophy-winner DeVonta Smith seriously considered.

Also, Florida’s Kyle Pitts, a Philly native, and Archbishop Wood product is listed by most as a tight end but has WR skills.

John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com's EagleMaven.