EAGLES DRAFT EXAMINATION: Third Round

It’s been a couple of weeks since my last look at the Eagles’ draft performance in each round dating back to 2010.

https://www.si.com/nfl/eagles/news/eagles-draft-examination-the-first-round

https://www.si.com/nfl/eagles/news/eagles-draft-examination-second-round

Up now is a look back at each of the Eagles’ third-round draft choices for the past decade as the team gets ready for a new decade with the 2020 NFL Draft set to begin on April 23.

The Eagles began the process with two third-round picks this spring, but traded away their own selection at No. 85, along with a fifth-round pick, to acquire cornerback Darius Slay from the Detroit Lions.

That leaves Philly with a compensatory pick at No. 103.

The Eagles had one their best selections in this round and also one of their worst.

2019

None. Traded to Lions for Golden Tate at 2018 trade deadline

Grade: D

Comment: It’s easy to sit in judgment of a deal that looked to be a good move when it was made, with the defending Super Bowl champions trying to gear up for another run at a Super Bowl title. Tate even made the game-winning touchdown catch against the Chicago Bears on a fourth-down throw from Nick Foles.

General manager Howie Roseman admitted this past January that this trade was made for the short-term and that Tate was just a rental for the final couple months of the season to see

2018

None. Traded to Buffalo for cornerback Ronald Darby in summer of 2017

Grade: C+

Comment: Darby was the starting cornerback during the Eagles’ playoff run to the Super Bowl title. That he could never stay healthy in three seasons brings the grade down. The still-just-26 Darby recently signed with the Washington Redskins during free agency.

2017

CB Rasul Douglas (99 overall)

Rasul Douglas was the last player the Eagles drafted in the third round, and that was back in 2017. USA Today

Grade: C

Comment: The grade may seem too high for some, especially considering that Douglas is now reportedly on the trade block. Even if he doesn’t get det dealt, it appears as though he will be the odd man out in kind of rotation, barring injury.

Two years ago, Douglas had his best season. He had two interceptions and a career-high 54 tackles. He has five career interceptions in three seasons, but none last year.

2016

OL Isaac Seumalo, (79 overall)

Isaac Seumalo has been a productive offensive lineman since being drafted in the third round back in 2016. USA Today

Grade: B+

Comment: Arrived in the same draft as quarterback Carson Wentz and was the Eagles’ next pick after they took Wentz second overall, meaning 77 players went before Philly was able to take another bite of the draft apple.

It turned out to be a solid selection. Seumalo has been a steady presence at left guard. He has had his share of struggles at times, but he doesn’t let those affect him in the long term, preventing him from going into any extended slumps.

Last March, Seumalo signed a three-year extension valued at $17.6 million with $12.6M in total guarantees. His salary cap hit is $2.3 this year, but jumps to $5.4M and $7.0M in 2021 and 2022.

2015

LB Jordan Hicks (84 overall)

Jordan Hicks was a productive linebacker, if not always a healthy one, during his time in Philly. USA Today

Grade: B+

Comment: If Hicks could have stayed healthy, this grade would be an ‘A.’ He also would might still be in Philly but left in last year’s free agency period for the Arizona Cardinals.

Hicks made all 16 starts in his second year, leading the Eagles in interceptions with five. He played just 19 of 32 games in the following two seasons due to injuries.

2014

WR Josh Huff (86 overall)

Grade: D

Comment: It was tempting to give the receiver a higher grade based solely on his legendary media session when he tried to explain away why he was charged by police who stopped him on the Walt Whitman Bridge carrying an unregistered 9MM handgun and small amount of marijuana in 2016.

The Eagles released him days later. No great loss on the field. He made a minimal impact in his two-and-a-half years, with 48 catches for 482 yards and four touchdowns.

2013

DT Bennie Logan (67 overall)

Grade: B-

Comment: Nothing spectacular, but did a nice job stuffing the run and provided adequate pressure up the middle on occasion. Plus, he was a great locker room presence.

2012

QB Nick Foles (88 overall)

Grade: A+

Comment: Super Bowl LII MVP. A season of 27-2 touchdown to interception rate. A consecutive completion team record. You could make the case that he is the best quarterback in franchise history, given all he accomplished in a relatively short amount of time with the organization.

2011

CB Curtis Marsh (90 overall)

Grade: F

Comment: I dislike giving out such harsh grades, but Marsh deserves this one after washing out of Philly after just two years. He was in the league for less than four years and never made an NFL start.

2010

DL Daniel Te’o-Nesheim (86 overall)

Grade: None

Comment: the former Washington Huskie passed away at the age of 30 and, after his family donated his brain to science, it was found to contain CTE. One the field, he played one year in Philly, had one sack and made one start. Played three years in Tampa, putting up four sacks in 2012, then was out of the league after the 2013 season.