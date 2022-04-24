Eagles' Draft Preview: Safeties

The Eagles are going to draft a safety at some point but they would be bucking significant history if it comes in the first round

For all the talk about Jerry Robinson and 1979 when it comes to off-ball linebackers with the Eagles and the NFL Draft, the organization has never even taken a safety in the first round.

The position is an interesting one when it comes to the NFL as a whole where it seems like teams are willing to pay top dollar for proven commodities but still hesitate to target the position at the top of the draft, in many ways a counterintuitive thought process and one the Eagles were already engaged in during the offseason.

To understand, flashback to the 2021 campaign when veterans Anthony Harris and Rodney McLeod did most of the heavy lifting at safety with Marcus Epps mixing in and acquitting himself well at times.

The Eagles’ actions reveal the original plan, which was to bring back one of the two aging 2022 starters (it turned out to be Harrus) and pair him with Marcus Williams, the No. 1 safety on the free-agent market. Epps, now a fourth-year player, would then serve as a solid backup.

Philadelphia made a significant offer to Williams, 25, but stayed disciplined as Baltimore went to a destination the Eagles simply weren’t comfortable with at five years and $70 million.

There are still multiple paths forward in the draft and in free agency where the Eagles are keeping their ears to the ground when it comes to four-time All-Pro Tyrann Mathieu.

In the first round, there are three potential players in the mix: Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton, Michigan’s Dax Hill, and perhaps Georgia's Lewis Cine, but few seem to believe the Eagles will finally jump into the deep end of the pool at the top of the draft for a safety.

In-house, McLeod was one of the better free-agent signings in Eagles history before signing a one-year deal in Indianapolis earlier this month. He spent six seasons in Philadelphia developing as one of the team's leaders both on the field and in the community.

He began as the complement on the back end to Malcolm Jenkins and then essentially took over Jenkins' leadership role when Jenkins went back to New Orleans.

Both McLeod and Harris were free agents and when Philadelphia decided to bring back the latter on a one-year deal, the writing was on the wall for McLeod, who remarked to SI.com's Eagles Today that his time with the Eagles was likely over at the Maxwell Football Club Awards Banquet in Atlantic City back in March.

McLeod, who will turn 32 in June, was in Atlantic City to be honored as the Steinberg DeNicola Humanitarian Award winner for his work in the community.

Harris is a year younger than McLeod and has more of a history with Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, dating back to their days together with the Minnesota Vikings. Perhaps most importantly, however, Harris has less of a history of injuries.

The tipping point for the Philadelphia brass on the decision was that McLeod suffered two recent ACL injuries, one early in the 2018 season and another late in the 2020 campaign.

Until what is an inevitable addition, Harris, and Epps are currently penciled in as the starters with K’Von Wallace, Jared Mayden, and special-teams contributor Andre Chachere serving as less-than-inspiring depth.

“We drafted K'Von Wallace. We have two guys – we brought Andre in here from Indy and we have Jared Mayden here as well. And that's even before the draft, and obviously, we have a long time until we play a game,” Eagles GM Howie Roseman said when asked about the position at his pre-draft meeting with reporters. “We like those guys.

“That's why we brought Anthony [Harris] back. That's why we signed him in the first place. That's why we drafted K'Von. Marcus is a guy who played a lot of football for us last year. We're excited about him too. … I don't know that necessarily we perceive [the position] the same way maybe that [others do].”

EAGLES SAFETY DEPTH CHART:

S - Anthony Harris, K’Von Wallace, Jared Mayden

FS - Marcus Epps, Andre Chachere

EAGLES TODAY TOP 10:

1. Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

2. Dax Hill, Michigan

3. Jaquan Brisker, Penn State

4. Lewis Cine, Georgia

5. Jalen Pitre, Baylor

6. Nick Cross, Maryland

7. Bryan Cook, Cincinnati

8. Kerby Joseph, Illinois

9. JT Woods, Baylor

10. Percy Butler, Louisiana

Sleeper - Markquese Bell, Florida A&M

Boom or Bust - Jaquan Brisker, Penn State

BUILDING THE PERFECT SAFETY

Coverage - Dax Hill, Michigan - Many scouts believe Hill can be a starting safety and then drop down to be a top-tier nickel defender on third down. He’s got excellent coverage skills and a high football IQ.

Instincts - Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame - One former personnel executive said there are two players in this entire draft who could be the best at their particular positions two or three years down the road: San Diego State punter Matt Araiza and Hamilton. Way too many bad organizations are overthinking Hamilton’s “poor” 40-time and if he does fall to the Eagles all fans can do is hope Philadelphia isn't one of those obtuse outfits.

Run support - Lewis Cine, Georgia - Cine isn’t Earl Thomas on the back end but he’s an enforcer which is rarer than ever in the modern game.

Recovery speed - Nick Cross, Maryland - Cross is an interesting player because he’s got top-end cornerback speed but plays conservatively. If it ever clicks that he’s got the speed to take some chances, look out.

Ball Skills - Jalen Pitre, Baylor - Pitre doesn’t have great speed but he’s got great awareness in an era where you have to understand how to make plays and avoid PIs.

Eagles Potential Picks:

Day 1 - Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

Let’s leave the door slightly ajar and assume there are a lot of dumb organizations in the NFL that may let the best player in the draft fall near the Eagles at 15. Like Christian McCaffrey was at running back in 2017, Hamilton is unique enough to turn conventional thinking on its head for Philadelphia.

“Kyle Hamilton is fascinating in this one. He's my fourth overall player. When I do my update he'll be my fifth, so I haven't really dropped him that far,” former Eagles scout and lead NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said. “That would be a tremendous value in my opinion for [the Eagles at Nos. 15 or 18].

“If they were to have an opportunity to pick him with one of those picks, if he were to drop down there, I would have no problem with that. I know they haven't historically done that, but I could make a strong case that's a need and that would be a home run pick in my opinion.”

Day 2 - Jaquan Brisker, Jalen Pitre, Nick Cross, Bryan Cook

Day 2 remains the most likely day that the Eagles get their safety and the best fits might be Pitre in Round 2, a player they’ve shown significant interest in according to Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, or Cross in the third round due to his ceiling.

Day 3 - JT Woods; Dane Belton, Iowa; Percy Butler

While the Eagles did their homework on Pitre they noticed his teammate JT Woods as well, according to a source. Woods isn’t ready to step in but has impressive length and could factor in on the outside as well. That versatility is valuable when it comes to Day 3 projects with upside.

Butler is a small-school guy who needs plenty of coaching and refinement with top-of-the-line physical traits.

Belton has a lot of experience at the college level and would be the readiest of potential Day 3 potentials but offers less of an upside.

