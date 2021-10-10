Eagles End 3-Game Losing Streak, Rally for Important win in Carolina

CHARLOTTE – All game long, the Eagles' defense waited for the offense to show up.

It wasn’t until the special teams sent an engraved invitation, getting a blocked punt from T.J. Edwards with 3:53 to play, that the offense finally showed.

Four plays after the block and Shaun Bradley’s recovery set them up at the 27, the Eagles took their first lead and held on from there, winning a must-have game, 21-18 over the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday.

It was a gritty win, one that seemed lost for three quarters, with Jalen Hurts struggling and a Nick Sirianni game plan that seemed overstuffed with screens that rarely worked.

Hurts ended with two rushing touchdowns, His second was a six-yard scoot that came on the fourth play after Edwards’ block. The run accounted for the final score.

Steve Nelson’s interception with 1:57 to play helped seal the win. It was the team’s third pick of Sam Darnold, with Darius Slay getting the other two. It was the third multi-pick game of his nine-year career.

Eagles kicker Jake Elliott was also a special team standout, making first-half field goal from 30 yards and 58.

Elliott's 58-yarder came as time expired in the second quarter. His career-long is 61 yards against the New York Giants in 2017. It's the third-longest field goal in team history, behind his 61-yarder and a 59-yarder made by Tony Franklin against Dallas in 1979.

Still, the Eagles trailed 15-6 at halftime.

Its defense was playing well, though.

In addition to the three interceptions, they finished with three sacks, with Javon Hargave notching his sixth. His career-high is 6.5. He is the first Eagles player to record six-plus sacks through five games since Jason Babin had seven games in 2011.

The other two sackers were Fletcher Cox and Josh Sweat.

The Eagles allowed Carolina just five conversions in 15 tries, a week after giving up nine in 10 to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Eagles (2-3) needed this win badly after losing their last three and with the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers coming to Philadelphia for a Thursday night game that will be followed by a trip to Las Vegas 10 days later.

Hurts finished with 30 yards rushing on nine runs and completed 22 of 37 passes for 198 yards.

DeVonta Smith has seven catches for 77 yards.

The Eagles had just nine running plays early in the fourth quarter but finished with 22 of them for 91 yards.

